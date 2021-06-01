Cookin' with Sal: Fruit salad for any time

A long, long, long time ago, I attended and then wrote about a truly homemade country wedding in the Black Hills.

The niece of my then husband was getting married, and her mom and a host of family and friends made a reception. It was honestly the first of its kind for me, whose Detroit relatives get married at Friday night nuptial mass and then party in a posh hotel banquet room or brick facade union hall with catered food — usually Polish or Italian or a mix of both.

As it happens in life, shortly after that Black Hills wedding, I started attending country weddings in very rural Wyoming on a regular basis.

But that first one stands out because of every little detail that was thought out and planned. And although I was an adult, it was the first time I had ever tasted “frog eye” salad. Where have I been all of my life?

Frog eye salad is fruit salad sort of the way that potato salad is salad.

But this time of year, with full-blown gatherings happily happening, there will be plenty of original frog eye salad.

The cooking of the egg custard sauce is off-putting to some, but without it, you just have canned fruit and Cool Whip.