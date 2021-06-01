Cookin' with Sal: Fruit salad for any time

A long, long, long time ago, I attended and then wrote about a truly homemade country wedding in the Black Hills.
The niece of my then husband was getting married, and her mom and a host of family and friends made a reception. It was honestly the first of its kind for me, whose Detroit relatives get married at Friday night nuptial mass and then party in a posh hotel banquet room or brick facade union hall with catered food — usually Polish or Italian or a mix of both.
As it happens in life, shortly after that Black Hills wedding, I started attending country weddings in very rural Wyoming on a regular basis.
But that first one stands out because of every little detail that was thought out and planned. And although I was an adult, it was the first time I had ever tasted “frog eye” salad. Where have I been all of my life?
Frog eye salad is fruit salad sort of the way that potato salad is salad.
But this time of year, with full-blown gatherings happily happening, there will be plenty of original frog eye salad.
The cooking of the egg custard sauce is off-putting to some, but without it, you just have canned fruit and Cool Whip.
Here are some heirloom type fruit salad recipes you might want to try. And if you don’t have a grandma to make them for you, now you can give it a whirl yourself.
Here’s to June! Whoop!
Acini di Pepe Salad
1 cup acini di pepe pasta
1 can (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained with juice reserved
1 (15 ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained with liquid reserved
1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
7 ounces miniature marshmallows
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, drained (optional)
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain.
In medium saucepan, combine reserved liquids from pineapple and oranges (equals about 1-1/2 cups), sugar, eggs, salt and flour. Cook until thick, stirring constantly. When mixture becomes thick, add cooked pasta and refrigerate overnight.
The next day, add pineapple and oranges, whipped topping and marshmallows to taste. Mix together and top with cherries if desired. Keep chilled until served. Serves 8.
(Recipe from allrecipes.com)
Fruity Orange Dream
1-1/2 cups cold 2 percent milk
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
3/4 cup sour cream
1/3 cup thawed orange juice concentrate
2 cans (11 ounces each) mandarin oranges, drained
1 can (20 ounces) unsweetened pineapple tidbits, drained
1 can (15 ounces) sliced peaches in extra-light syrup, drained
2 large red apples, chopped
In a large bowl, whisk milk and dry pudding mix 2 minutes. Stir in sour cream and orange juice concentrate. Gently stir in fruit. Refrigerate, covered, at least 1 hour before serving. Serves 8.
Fruit Salad with Apricot Dressing
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 cans (5-1/2 ounces each) apricot nectar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
6 large red apples, coarsely chopped
8 medium firm bananas, sliced
1 medium fresh pineapple, peeled and cut into chunks (about 5 cups)
1 quart fresh strawberries, quartered
2 cups green grapes
In a microwave-safe bowl, stir the sugar, cornstarch and apricot nectar until smooth. Microwave, uncovered, on high until slightly thickened, 4 to 6 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes. Stir in the vanilla. Refrigerate.
In a large bowl, combine the fruit. Drizzle with dressing; gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Serves 26.
(Recipes from “Most Requested Recipes 2020”)
