Cookin' with Sal: Fun food for the Fourth

With everything happening this summer, it's a jolt to realize that the Fourth of July is upon us. Many are looking forward to celebrating with more gusto this year, but with Wyoming in a giant drought, fire safety and safety with properly ignited fireworks are musts.
Find approved public celebrations and leave your own light show for another time.
Now that the lecture is over, let's talk food. Whether it's just your group or you are expanding, here are two recipes that won't fail. This is the beans recipe that I used for 100 people for an engagement party, and they're still married. And the pie is beyond delicious ... but it will spill over so line a cookie sheet with foil and place it on the rack under the pie.
Here's to a happy and safe weekend for all.
Sal's Best Beans
- 1/2 pound ground beef
- 5 bacon strips, diced
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 2 tablespoons prepared mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cans (16 oz. each) pork and beans, undrained
- 1 can (16 oz.) garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (16 oz.) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef with bacon and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink; drain.
Stir in sugars, ketchup, barbecue sauce, molasses, mustard, chili powder and salt until blended. Stir in beans. Transfer to a greased 2-1/2 quart baking dish. Bake, covered, until beans reach desired thickness, about 1 hour.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled bean mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally and adding a little water if necessary.
(Adapted by Sal from tasteofhome.com)
Triple Berry Pie
- 1 box (14.1 ounce) refrigerated pie crusts (2-count), softened as directed on box
- 1 cup sugar
- 5 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 cups fresh or frozen (thawed and drained) blackberries
- 2 cups fresh or frozen (thawed and drained) raspberries
- 2 cups fresh or frozen (thawed and drained) blueberries
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 2 teaspoons sugar
Heat oven to 450. Fix pie crusts as directed on package for two-crust pie using glass 9-inch pie pan.
In large bowl, stir together 1 cup sugar, the cornstarch, tapioca and salt; gently toss with berries. Let stand 15 minutes. Spoon into crust-lined pan. To make lattice top, cut second crust into 1/2-inch wide strips. Arrange strips in lattice design over filling. Trim and seal edges. Brush crust with milk; sprinkle with 2 teaspoons sugar.
Place pie on middle oven rack; place large cookie sheet covered with foil for easy cleanup on rack below pie pan in case of spillover. Bake pie 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375. Cover edge of crust with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. Bake about 40 to 45 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly.Let stand 2 hours before serving.
(Recipe adapted from Pillsbury using less sugar than originally called for.)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.