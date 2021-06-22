Cookin' with Sal: Fun food for the Fourth

With everything happening this summer, it's a jolt to realize that the Fourth of July is upon us. Many are looking forward to celebrating with more gusto this year, but with Wyoming in a giant drought, fire safety and safety with properly ignited fireworks are musts.

Find approved public celebrations and leave your own light show for another time.

Now that the lecture is over, let's talk food. Whether it's just your group or you are expanding, here are two recipes that won't fail. This is the beans recipe that I used for 100 people for an engagement party, and they're still married. And the pie is beyond delicious ... but it will spill over so line a cookie sheet with foil and place it on the rack under the pie.

Here's to a happy and safe weekend for all.

Sal's Best Beans

1/2 pound ground beef

5 bacon strips, diced

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons molasses

2 tablespoons prepared mustard

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cans (16 oz. each) pork and beans, undrained

1 can (16 oz.) garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (16 oz.) pinto beans, rinsed and drained