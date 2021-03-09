Cookin' with Sal: Fun ideas for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a mid-March occurrence that calls for corned beef and cabbage, Rita Rochelle’s Irish soda bread and Peggy Jane the Mom’s lime jello with pear halves, served in squares on a bed of iceberg lettuce. If she were cooking, and if it were served at her round table in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, it would be that much better.
But there are other things to enjoy as well, especially if midweek is not the night you want to have a large dinner. And if you’re not in Havasu, and if your mom’s in Wisconsin.
Here are a couple of options you might want to try.
And if you are not drinking the real stuff for Lent, just substitute your favorite cola in the float.
May the lucky leprechaun visit us all this year, we certainly could use it. And the light stretches in the evening on Sunday, and the first day of “spring” everywhere but here is the 20th, so we have nearly made it through.
Corned Beef Pizza Swirls
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon active dry yeast
- 1 cup warm whole milk (110 to 115 degrees)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
- 2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Thousand Island Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons finely diced dill pickles
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 dashes Louisiana-style hot sauce
- Dash garlic powder
Pizza Swirls
- 3/4 pound thinly sliced corned beef
- 1/2 pound thinly sliced lacy Swiss cheese
Add sugar and yeast to warm milk; let stand 15 minutes. Beat yeast mixture, oil, kosher salt and caraway seeds until blended. Beat in flour, 1/2 cup at a time, just until combined. With oiled hands, place dough in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 2 hours.
Meanwhile, mix all ingredients for Thousand Island sauce; refrigerate.
Punch down dough. To assemble pizza swirls, turn dough onto a well-floured surface; roll into a 15- by 10-inch rectangle. Arrange corned beef and cheese slices to within 3/4-inch of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal and tuck ends under. Cut crosswise into 1-inch slices. Place slices, sides touching, on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Preheat oven to 375. Cover pizza swirls with greased foil; let stand 20 minutes. Bake, covered, 20 minutes; remove foil and bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes longer. Serve warm with Thousand Island sauce. Serves 12.
Guinness Float
- 1 cup vanilla ice cream, softened if necessary
- 2 cups stout beer
- 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
Divide ice cream between 2 glasses. Slowly top with beer; drizzle with chocolate syrup. Serve immediately. Makes 2.
(Recipes courtesy of tasteofhome.com)
