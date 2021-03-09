Cookin' with Sal: Fun ideas for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a mid-March occurrence that calls for corned beef and cabbage, Rita Rochelle’s Irish soda bread and Peggy Jane the Mom’s lime jello with pear halves, served in squares on a bed of iceberg lettuce. If she were cooking, and if it were served at her round table in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, it would be that much better.

But there are other things to enjoy as well, especially if midweek is not the night you want to have a large dinner. And if you’re not in Havasu, and if your mom’s in Wisconsin.

Here are a couple of options you might want to try.

And if you are not drinking the real stuff for Lent, just substitute your favorite cola in the float.

May the lucky leprechaun visit us all this year, we certainly could use it. And the light stretches in the evening on Sunday, and the first day of “spring” everywhere but here is the 20th, so we have nearly made it through.

Corned Beef Pizza Swirls

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 cup warm whole milk (110 to 115 degrees)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons caraway seeds

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour