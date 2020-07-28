Cookin' with Sal: Garden fresh and healthy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If home gardens can survive hail and grasshoppers, soon they will provide a bounty of fresh, delicious produce ready for your table.

Personally, I need to get my “fresh” produce from the grocery or a weekly farm stand in my little town.

I remember with fondness a farm stand at the end of a street very near my grandparents’ house in humid, hot Southgate, Michigan. It was one of the things Peggy Jane the Mom missed after moving to Wyoming, so on our annual summer vacations we would make a stop.

Our purchases were nearly always the same, enormous tomatoes and green bell peppers and corn on the cob. Then, we’d have a feast of tomato and green pepper sandwiches on really fresh bread and corn on the cob for dinner.

Here are a couple of recipes you might be able to use now or wait a few weeks until the harvest is plentiful.

Served together, they would make a delicious, healthy meal or of course you could prepare them separately.

Stay cool and keep your cool — both seem to be really necessary right now.

Garden Frittata