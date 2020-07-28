Cookin' with Sal: Garden fresh and healthy

If home gardens can survive hail and grasshoppers, soon they will provide a bounty of fresh, delicious produce ready for your table.
Personally, I need to get my “fresh” produce from the grocery or a weekly farm stand in my little town.
I remember with fondness a farm stand at the end of a street very near my grandparents’ house in humid, hot Southgate, Michigan. It was one of the things Peggy Jane the Mom missed after moving to Wyoming, so on our annual summer vacations we would make a stop.
Our purchases were nearly always the same, enormous tomatoes and green bell peppers and corn on the cob. Then, we’d have a feast of tomato and green pepper sandwiches on really fresh bread and corn on the cob for dinner.
Here are a couple of recipes you might be able to use now or wait a few weeks until the harvest is plentiful.
Served together, they would make a delicious, healthy meal or of course you could prepare them separately.
Stay cool and keep your cool — both seem to be really necessary right now.
Garden Frittata
- 1 small yellow summer squash, sliced
- 1 small zucchini, thinly sliced
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 medium tomato, sliced
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup fat-free milk
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the squash, zucchini and onion. Cover and microwave on high 7-9 minutes or until the vegetables are tender; drain well.
Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate coated with cooking spray. Top with the mozzarella, tomato and feta cheese.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, basil, garlic, salt and pepper; pour over the cheese and tomato layer. Sprinkle with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for another 10 minutes before serving. Serves 6, 161 calories each.
Fire & Ice Tomatoes
- 5 large tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 3/4 cup white vinegar
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 3 teaspoons mustard seed
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 large cucumber, sliced
Place the tomatoes and onion in a large heatproof nonreactive bowl. In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, sugar, water, mustard seed and cayenne; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute, stirring to dissolve sugar; pour carefully over the tomato mixture. Cool completely.
Stir in cucumber. Refrigerate mixture, covered, overnight. Makes 8 3/4 cup servings, 72 calories each.
(Recipes courtesy of “Most Requested Recipes 2019”)
