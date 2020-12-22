Cookin' with Sal: Gather around easy, tasty apps

With the gathering time of mid-afternoon set for family Christmas, I chose to do appetizers instead of a formal, sit-down dinner.
For the girls, that meant string cheese and beef sticks. And I replenished the maraschino cherries for their Nana cocktails.
I kept the menu simple, although writing everything down made for a long list. But a cheese and sausage plate (currently known as a charcuterie board) is no trouble, nor is the pickles and olives tray.
I used my two largest crock pots, one for the Son’s favorite meatballs and the other for little smokies, baked until almost burned in the oven and then slathered in a combination of cocktail sauce and chili sauce to hang out in the crock pot for awhile.
The other great thing about appetizers is that there was no panic if one family — or usually both — was running late.
The Christmas CD’s were playing, every light in the house was lit, and it was Christmas, regardless of the date. And for commuters, the lack of a “white Christmas,” was a blessing.
Here’s hoping your Christmas is cozy, happy and relaxing, whenever you celebrate.
I have been making this dip for 40 years, and it never disappoints. For those who don’t remember, Dick Cavett, now 84, was a talk show host who appeared on TV regularly on several networks and time slots from the 1960’s through the 2000’s. Known for his friendly, conversational style, his late night talk show on ABC ran from 1969 to 1975. The biggest challenge this year was finding large round loaves of bread. Use two small if you can’t find a big one.
Dick Cavett’s Hot Ham, Chile and Cheese Fondue
1 round firm loaf French bread
2 cups shredded sharp cheese
6 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups dairy sour cream
1 cup diced, cooked ham
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 (4 ounce) can whole mild or hot green chiles, drained and chopped
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut off top of bread and reserve top. Remove inside portion of bread, using grapefruit knife, leaving 1/2-inch shell. Reserve inside of loaf to cut in cubes and toast to serve with fondue.
Combine cheddar cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, ham and green onions in large mixing bowl.
Dice chiles. Add chiles and Worcestershire sauce to cream cheese mixture.
Fill bread shell with cream cheese mixture. Replace top. Wrap tightly in aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 1-1/2 hours.