Cookin' with Sal: Gather around easy, tasty apps

With the gathering time of mid-afternoon set for family Christmas, I chose to do appetizers instead of a formal, sit-down dinner.

For the girls, that meant string cheese and beef sticks. And I replenished the maraschino cherries for their Nana cocktails.

I kept the menu simple, although writing everything down made for a long list. But a cheese and sausage plate (currently known as a charcuterie board) is no trouble, nor is the pickles and olives tray.

I used my two largest crock pots, one for the Son’s favorite meatballs and the other for little smokies, baked until almost burned in the oven and then slathered in a combination of cocktail sauce and chili sauce to hang out in the crock pot for awhile.

The other great thing about appetizers is that there was no panic if one family — or usually both — was running late.

The Christmas CD’s were playing, every light in the house was lit, and it was Christmas, regardless of the date. And for commuters, the lack of a “white Christmas,” was a blessing.

Here’s hoping your Christmas is cozy, happy and relaxing, whenever you celebrate.