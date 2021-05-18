Cookin' with Sal: Grad food that tastes good

Here’s the annual rant. Save the money that you would spend on a grocery store cake and use it to buy groceries to make food to serve your graduation party guests.
Whether it’s a quick open house following the commencement ceremony or a larger celebration the weekend prior to or following, a few nibbles will be remembered far more than yet another cake.
Constant Readers know that my graduation menu never varied much from make it yourself sandwiches on really good rolls, large bowls of potato and macaroni salad, tortilla rollups with peppers and olives in school colors, and the now famous across the U.S. chocolate mortar boards.
And you’ll remember that in Wisconsin, the menu every time was gallons of pulled pork, Peggy Jane the Mom’s macaroni and cheese and baked beans and my sister’s stunning fresh fruit creations.
If none of that appeals to you, here are some recipes you might want to try.
Caprese Bites
8 ounces mozzarella balls
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Kosher salt
24 cherry tomatoes
12 fresh basil leaves
1 cup balsamic vinegar
Long cocktail picks for assembly
In a small bowl, stir together mozzarella, olive oil, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper flakes, and season with salt. Set aside.
Assemble skewers: Layer a cherry tomato, basil leaf, marinated mozzarella ball and another cherry tomato. Place on your serving platter.
Make balsamic glaze: In a small saucepan or skillet, bring balsamic vinegar to a low simmer. Let thicken until syrupy, 15 minutes. Set aside to cool and thicken. Drizzle skewers with balsamic glaze and serve. Makes 12.
Pull-Apart Garlic Bread Pizza Dip
3 cups shredded mozzarella, divided
2 (8 ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 cup ricotta
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan, divided
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Kosher salt
3/4 cup pizza sauce
1 cup mini pepperoni
2 (16-ounce) cans refrigerated biscuits
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Preheat oven to 350. In a large bowl, mix together 2 cups mozzarella, cream cheese, ricotta, 1/3 cup Parmesan, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. Season with salt. Transfer mixture to a 9-by-13 inch baking dish, then spread pizza sauce on top. Top with remaining 1 cup mozzarella and pepperoni.
Halve biscuits and roll into balls, then place on top of dip.
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, garlic, and parsley. Brush on biscuits and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan.
Bake until biscuits are golden and cheese is melty, about 45 minutes, then cover with aluminum foil and bake until biscuits are cooked through, another 15 to 20 minutes.
Let cool 10 minutes before serving. Serves 8.
S’Mores Icebox Cake
2-3/4 cups heavy cream, divided
1 7-ounce jar marshmallow creme
1-1/2 cups mini marshmallows, divided
1 11-ounce bag semisweet chocolate chips
1 box graham crackers
Chopped chocolate, for garnish
Make marshmallow cream: Using a stand or hand mixer, beat 2 cups cream until stiff peaks form, 5 minutes. Add marshmallow creme and keep beating 3 minutes. Stir in 1 cup mini marshmallows and set aside.
Make ganache: Heat remaining 3/4 cup heavy cream until simmering. Remove from heat and pour over chocolate chips in a heat-proof bowl. Let sit 5 minutes, then stir until combined and creamy.
In a 9-by-9 inch baking dish, spread a thin layer of marshmallow cream. Top with one layer graham crackers, then a thick layer of marshmallow cream, followed by a layer of ganache. Repeat layers until you reach the top (leave about 1/4-inch).
Garnish with remaining mini marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and chopped chocolate and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.
When ready to serve, heat broiler. Broil 1 minute to toast marshmallows. Freeze 5 minutes to let set and then serve. Serves 8.
(Recipes from delish.com)
