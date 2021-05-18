Cookin' with Sal: Grad food that tastes good

Here’s the annual rant. Save the money that you would spend on a grocery store cake and use it to buy groceries to make food to serve your graduation party guests.

Whether it’s a quick open house following the commencement ceremony or a larger celebration the weekend prior to or following, a few nibbles will be remembered far more than yet another cake.

Constant Readers know that my graduation menu never varied much from make it yourself sandwiches on really good rolls, large bowls of potato and macaroni salad, tortilla rollups with peppers and olives in school colors, and the now famous across the U.S. chocolate mortar boards.

And you’ll remember that in Wisconsin, the menu every time was gallons of pulled pork, Peggy Jane the Mom’s macaroni and cheese and baked beans and my sister’s stunning fresh fruit creations.

If none of that appeals to you, here are some recipes you might want to try.

Caprese Bites

8 ounces mozzarella balls

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt