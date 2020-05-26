You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cookin' with Sal: Graduation outdoors safely
View Comments
Cookin’ with Sal

Cookin' with Sal: Graduation outdoors safely

{{featured_button_text}}

Families are still celebrating their graduates throughout Wyoming, just perhaps not with the huge crowds that have gathered in past years.

Many are choosing outdoor celebrations, which while risky weather-wise, is the easiest way for most to maintain safe social distancing. While acknowledging that 25 is barely enough for extended family for some grads, that number is enough for many graduates to add in special classmates and friends. I’ve maintained for years that the most inexpensive way to entertain is to do your own cooking. Not only can you save money, but you know exactly what you are feeding folks. And there are few who wouldn’t rave about this simple but delicious menu.

Here’s to the Class of 2020. It’s not the way it should be, but graduating in this odd way will make for great stories for the grandchildren.

Tangy Barbecue Sandwiches

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup ketchup

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 cup water

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 boneless beef chuck roast (3 to 4 pounds), trimmed and cut in half

14 to 18 hamburger buns, split

In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine first 12 ingredients. Add roast. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour. Reduce heat to low and cook 6 to 8 hours longer or until the meat is tender.

Remove roast; cool. Shred meat and return to sauce; heat through. Using a slotted spoon, fill each bun with about ½ cup of meat mixture. Makes 14 to 18 sandwiches.

Party Antipasto Salad

2 packages (1 pound each) spiral pasta

4 cups chopped green peppers

4 cups chopped seeded tomatoes

3 cups chopped onions

2 cans (15 ounces each) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 pound thinly sliced Genoa salami, julienned

1 pound sliced pepperoni, julienned

½ pound provolone cheese, cubed

1 cup pitted ripe olives, halved

1-½ cups olive oil

1 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse in cold water. In several big bowls, combine the pasta, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, beans, salami, pepperoni, cheese and olives. In a large bowl, whisk oil, vinegar, sugar, oregano, salt and pepper. Pour over pasta salad; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Makes 50 (3/4-cup) servings.

Fruity Punch

2 cups orange juice, chilled

2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice, chilled

2 cups sweetened pink grapefruit juice drink, chilled

3 cans (12 ounces each) ginger ale, chilled

In a punch bowl or pitcher, combine the juices. Refrigerate until serving. Just before serving, stir in ginger ale. Serve over ice. Makes about 2 quarts.

(Recipes from “Best Loved Recipes”)

Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News