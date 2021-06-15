Cookin' with Sal: Grill up a feast for dad

Garlicky steaks, grilled corn on the cob and a whole bowl of chocolate goodness will make a perfect Father’s Day dinner for dad on Sunday.
With the price of meat these days, make these steaks the treat of the week and everyone will be happy. As an aside, the garlic rub would be great on any cut of meat, especially a more inexpensive cut for the crockpot like a chuck roast or round roast.
Here’s hoping you make a great day for dad, and if he’s long distance, be sure to call. We members of the Dead Dad’s Club (22 Father’s Days now) wish we had just one more shot to hear him ask about our checking account, if we’re getting the oil changed regularly and if we’re saving any money — at all.
Garlic Grilled Steaks
- 10 garlic cloves
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 4 boneless beef strip steaks or ribeye steaks (1 inch thick and 8 ounces each)
With a mortar and pestle, crush garlic cloves with salt and pepper. Stir in oil, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce.
Grill steaks, covered, over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until the meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135; medium, 140; medium-well, 145). Brush generously with garlic mixture during last 4 minutes of cooking. Serves 4.
Basil Corn on the Cob
- 6 large ears sweet corn in husks
- 6 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- Dash salt
- Dash garlic salt
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves
- Lime wedges
Carefully peel back corn husks to within 1 inch of bottoms; remove silk. In a small bowl, combine the butter, dried basil, sugar, salt and garlic salt; spread over corn. Place basil leaves over butter mixture. Rewrap corn in husks and secure with kitchen string. Place in a stockpot; cover with cold water. Soak for 20 minutes and drain.
Grill corn, covered, over medium heat for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender, turning often. Serve with lime wedges. Serves 6.
(Recipes courtesy of “Most Requested Recipes 2020”)
Chocolate Fantasy
- 1 package brownie mix (with necessities for preparation)
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
- 3/4 cup Kahlua
- 2 large packages chocolate instant pudding
- 4-1/2 cups whole milk
- 1 large tub whipped topping
- 1 package chocolate-covered soft caramels (I use Rolos, but you can also use peanut butter cups if you prefer)
Bake brownies with pecans in 9 by 13-inch pan as directed on box. Pour Kahlua over hot brownies when they come out of the oven.
Make both boxes of chocolate pudding in large bowl using only 4-1/2 cups milk instead of 6 as directed on the boxes. This makes the pudding super rich. Refrigerate until ready to build dessert.
With sharp knife, cut candies in half. (Easier if you throw them in the fridge for a while).
In large clear glass trifle bowl, spoon a layer of brownie mixture (about half the pan) into bottom of bowl (will be like a pudding cake consistency).
Top brownies with half the chocolate pudding, then arrange about half the candies over the pudding. Top with a layer of Cool Whip, then repeat layers, ending with Cool Whip on top. Garnish top of bowl with a few reserved candy pieces.
Keep refrigerated until ready to serve in bowls. Makes a ton.
(Sal original)
