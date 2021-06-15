Cookin' with Sal: Grill up a feast for dad

Garlicky steaks, grilled corn on the cob and a whole bowl of chocolate goodness will make a perfect Father’s Day dinner for dad on Sunday.

With the price of meat these days, make these steaks the treat of the week and everyone will be happy. As an aside, the garlic rub would be great on any cut of meat, especially a more inexpensive cut for the crockpot like a chuck roast or round roast.

Here’s hoping you make a great day for dad, and if he’s long distance, be sure to call. We members of the Dead Dad’s Club (22 Father’s Days now) wish we had just one more shot to hear him ask about our checking account, if we’re getting the oil changed regularly and if we’re saving any money — at all.

Garlic Grilled Steaks

10 garlic cloves

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

4 boneless beef strip steaks or ribeye steaks (1 inch thick and 8 ounces each)

With a mortar and pestle, crush garlic cloves with salt and pepper. Stir in oil, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce.