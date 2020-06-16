Cookin' with Sal: Grilled grub for dad

Father’s Day is Sunday and whether the father you honor is your own, one you live with or spend time with, or a son who is also a father, honorable men who have raised their children with love deserve to be treated on that day. And let’s not forget all of the wonderful bonus dads who enrich the lives of children they have been blessed with along the road of life.
It’s been more than two decades since Father’s Day was celebrated with my dad and we still think of him — and are grateful for him — every day.
Whether you are in the mood for steak or a burger, you might choose to grill on Sunday and have a relaxing day in the yard.
Here are a couple of recipes you might want to try that take either steak or burgers up a notch, and an easy veggie side dish to accompany. Add a watermelon or some ice cream and you’ve got a great meal.
Garlic Grilled Steaks
- 10 garlic cloves
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 4 boneless beef strip steaks or ribeye steaks (1 inch thick and 8 ounces each)
With a mortar and pestle, crush garlic cloves with salt and pepper. Stir in oil, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce.
Grill steaks, covered, over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until the meat reaches desired doneness (135 for medium rare, 140 for medium, 145 for medium well). Brush generously with garlic mixture during last 4 minutes of cooking. Serves 4.
Wisconsin Butter-Basted Burgers
- 1 pound lean ground beef (90 percent lean)
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 pound fresh mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons plus 4 teaspoons butter, divided
- 4 hamburger buns, split
- Optional toppings: tomato slices, lettuce leaves, dill pickle slices, ketchup and mustard
Sprinkle ground beef with seasoned salt and pepper. Pulse mushrooms in a food processor until finely chopped. Add to the seasonsed beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four, 1/2-inch patties.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add burgers; cook 6 to 8 minutes on each side, basting with butter, until a thermometer reads 160. Remove from heat; keep warm. Add bun tops to skillet; toast until golden brown.
Transfer burgers to bun bottoms. Top each with 1 teaspoon butter. Replace bun tops. Serve with toppings. Serves 4.
Garlic Parmesan Asparagus
- 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
In a large skillet, bring 1/2 inch water to a boil. Add asparagus and garlic; cook, covered, until asparagus is crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes; drain. Toss asparagus with butter and cheese. Serves 4.
(Recipes courtesy of “Most Requested Recipes 2020”)
