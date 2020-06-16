Cookin' with Sal: Grilled grub for dad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Father’s Day is Sunday and whether the father you honor is your own, one you live with or spend time with, or a son who is also a father, honorable men who have raised their children with love deserve to be treated on that day. And let’s not forget all of the wonderful bonus dads who enrich the lives of children they have been blessed with along the road of life.

It’s been more than two decades since Father’s Day was celebrated with my dad and we still think of him — and are grateful for him — every day.

Whether you are in the mood for steak or a burger, you might choose to grill on Sunday and have a relaxing day in the yard.

Here are a couple of recipes you might want to try that take either steak or burgers up a notch, and an easy veggie side dish to accompany. Add a watermelon or some ice cream and you’ve got a great meal.

Garlic Grilled Steaks

10 garlic cloves

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

4 boneless beef strip steaks or ribeye steaks (1 inch thick and 8 ounces each)