Cookin' with Sal: Here's to mom teachers

I am at my dining room table in a house that is completely silent except for the wind chimes raging on the back patio.
I would give anything to have kids here, even if they were mine, even if they were arguing, even if I know absolutely nothing about how to home school or prod them to learn remotely.
I wonder besides completely overwhelmed how Wyoming moms feel this week, with the remote learning thing kicking into gear.
And if teachers at home have their own kids, that might feel like more than unfair.
For example, a third grade teacher with toddler kids is running a day care as well as Zooming her third graders. Not an enviable way to spend the day.
I also feel for my high school science teacher friend who has a kid in early elementary. Those two learning paths are not exactly the same.
So my point is it’s going to be an overwhelming spring. And the last thing you probably want to do is be the lunch lady at noon and the snack mom after school.
May I present the miracle of canned biscuits. Behold two recipes, which can serve as hot lunch, snack or dinner.
I can’t send you a bottle of wine or a thing of bath bombs or a lifetime subscription to Netflix, so it’s the least I can do.
Cheeseburger Cups
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
- 1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- 1/2 cup cubed Velveeta
Preheat oven to 400. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Remove from the heat; set aside.
Press a biscuit onto the bottom and up the side of a greased muffin cup.. spoon beef mixture into cups; top with cheese cubes. bake 14 to 16 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 10 (5 servings).
Freeze option: Freeze cooled pastries in a freezer container, separating layers with waxed paper.To use, thaw pastries in the refrigerator for 8 hours. Reheat on a baking sheet in a preheated 375 degree oven until heated through.
Bubble Pizza
- 1-1/2 pounds ground beef (90 percent lean)
- 1 can (15 ounces) pizza sauce
- 2 tubes (12 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- 1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 400. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in pizza sauce.
Cut each biscuit into quarters; place in a greased 13 by 9-inch baking dish. Top with the beef mixture.
Bake, uncovered, at 400 for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 to 10 minutes longer. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Serves 8 (seems generous).
(Recipes from “Most Requested Weeknight Favorites,” Taste of Home)
