Cookin' with Sal: Here's to mom teachers

I am at my dining room table in a house that is completely silent except for the wind chimes raging on the back patio.

I would give anything to have kids here, even if they were mine, even if they were arguing, even if I know absolutely nothing about how to home school or prod them to learn remotely.

I wonder besides completely overwhelmed how Wyoming moms feel this week, with the remote learning thing kicking into gear.

And if teachers at home have their own kids, that might feel like more than unfair.

For example, a third grade teacher with toddler kids is running a day care as well as Zooming her third graders. Not an enviable way to spend the day.

I also feel for my high school science teacher friend who has a kid in early elementary. Those two learning paths are not exactly the same.

So my point is it’s going to be an overwhelming spring. And the last thing you probably want to do is be the lunch lady at noon and the snack mom after school.

May I present the miracle of canned biscuits. Behold two recipes, which can serve as hot lunch, snack or dinner.