Cookin' with Sal: Irish everywhere

There will be pub crawls and clogging, pipes and drums and green beer.
St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, but many communities celebrate with fun festivities this Saturday.
Since we’ll be just back from trip number one and in the throes of Lent, our observance will probably be limited to dinner at home. But that’s okay, because corned beef and cabbage is one of our favorites.
Here are a couple of easy recipes, whether you are snacking and partying or having a family dinner. Don’t forget the dark bread for the best sandwiches on the planet the next day.
May all of the luck be with you and yours this season.
Glazed Corned Beef
- 1 corned beef brisket with spice packet (3 to 4 pounds), trimmed
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 1 celery rib, sliced
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2/3 cup ketchup
- 1/3 cup white vinegar
- 2 tablespoons prepared mustard
- 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
Place corned beef and contents of spice packet in a Dutch oven; cover with water. Add onion and celery; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 2-1/2 hours or until meat is tender.
Drain and discard the liquid and vegetables. Place the beef on a greased rack in a shallow roasting pan and set aside.
In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Brush over beef.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
Serve with boiled potatoes and cabbage slathered in butter and dark bread. And if you want to replicate Peggy Jane the Mom’s famous menu, serve lime jello with pear halves set in a square pan and cut into squares as the “salad.” Don’t forget the lettuce leaf on the saucer before placing the jello on top, or you will be in big, big trouble. And never, never, never, put the mustard and horseradish jars on the table. Instead, spoon them out into those cute little condiment jars in the back of your cupboard.
(Recipe from “Best Loved Recipes,” Taste of Home)
Paddy’s Reuben Dip
- 4 packages (4-1/2 ounces each) deli corned beef, finely chopped (or use approximately 2 cups leftover chopped corned beef)
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed
- 1 can (8 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
- 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese
Rye bread or crackers
In a mini slow cooker, combine the first five ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours or until cheese is melted; stir well until blended. Serve warm with bread or crackers. Yield: about 4 cups.
- (Recipe courtesy of “Best of Country Slow Cooker Recipes, Volume 2”)
