Cookin' with Sal: It went fast

In the past, when Lent went particularly fast, I always worried that I had not sacrificed enough.
But that of course was before the last year, in which we’ve had a pandemic and a catastrophic winter storm.
So yeah, I feel like we’ve all suffered plenty.
At least this Lent, unlike last, we get the privilege of going to church. And this Sunday, there will be palms. So that will be yet another sign that things are a little bit more normal.
Last year, I looked desperately in the craft stores that were open for something resembling a palm. I could not find anything, so I bought this big fake fern thing, tied a purple bow on it and hung it on the front door. It was not particularly attractive, but it made me feel a tiny bit better when I had to cancel the order for a whole country ham and replace it with a tiny little thing for two people.
I also didn’t get to see the backyard egg hunt or the search for Easter baskets.
Let’s all pray that was just a one-time deal.
Here is the time-honored, heirloom recipe for pirohi, which is synonymous with Palm Sunday weekend. I’m thinking I may even get help this year, but if I don’t, I have a day set aside so I can take my time and won’t be rushed.
Here’s wishing you all a blessed last week of Lent. A joyous Easter season certainly is something for which to hope.
Pirohi
- 8 cups flour
- 8 teaspoons salt
- 4 eggs
- 2-2/3 cups warm water (approximately — may need more)
- 5 pound block CoJack cheese (blend of colby and Monterey Jack), cool to room temperature before using
Optional fillings:
- Well-drained sauerkraut, mushroom and minced onion, sauteed in butter and then drained again
- Cooked, pitted prunes
- Mashed potatoes
Beat eggs; in over-sized bowl, add flour, salt and enough water to make soft dough. Mix well with wooden spoon and hands. Let stand covered 10 minutes.
Roll out on lightly floured surface, cut into 3-inch squares with pizza cutter. Fill with one cheese cube or small amount of other filling. Fold over one side of square and pinch well to seal, either in triangle (traditional) or long, rectangular shape.
To cook while fresh, drop gently in large kettle of boiling water with one tablespoon of salt. Boil 15 minutes after second boil.
To freeze to cook later, freeze on wax paper-lined cookie sheets. You may stack the cookie sheets, but place wax paper on top of pirohi as well. when frozen solid (will take up to 24 hours), remove from cookie sheets and store in freezer bags. To cook from frozen, allow a couple of extra minutes to cooking time.
To serve, drain, rinse and serve with melted butter, salt and pepper.
Makes approximately 6 dozen — figure at least 6 to 8 per person for main course. (Note: How many folks may eat also depends on whether this is the only course, or if other food is served).
These are traditionally eaten for supper on Good Friday, when fasting from meat is observed.
(This has been adapted through the years from an original recipe from the late Irene Madir Michalov, Rapid City, S.D.)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.