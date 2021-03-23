Cookin' with Sal: It went fast

In the past, when Lent went particularly fast, I always worried that I had not sacrificed enough.

But that of course was before the last year, in which we’ve had a pandemic and a catastrophic winter storm.

So yeah, I feel like we’ve all suffered plenty.

At least this Lent, unlike last, we get the privilege of going to church. And this Sunday, there will be palms. So that will be yet another sign that things are a little bit more normal.

Last year, I looked desperately in the craft stores that were open for something resembling a palm. I could not find anything, so I bought this big fake fern thing, tied a purple bow on it and hung it on the front door. It was not particularly attractive, but it made me feel a tiny bit better when I had to cancel the order for a whole country ham and replace it with a tiny little thing for two people.

I also didn’t get to see the backyard egg hunt or the search for Easter baskets.

Let’s all pray that was just a one-time deal.