Cookin' with Sal: Kids and the kitchen

Maybe you’re out of ramen and even the kids are sick of peanut butter.
Maybe you’ve walked the dog six times and you’re out of steam.
After everyone has their separation time — which you know by now that everybody’s daily schedule should include — you can cook dinner together.
It’s not a terrible idea, although if interviewed on the street six feet away, my two kids would say they were never allowed in the kitchen.
That’s not exactly true, but that’s also not the point of this.
The point of this is that there are steps in each recipe that can be adapted for kids to assist.
Even if at first glance it looks like knives, hot oil and heat are involved, look again.
Kids can gather ingredients from refrigerators, pantries and shelves. They can sound out letters on cans and look for colors in the produce drawer.
They can gather tools, like measuring cups and spoons.
They can often tear or rip by hand instead of using exact knife cuts. They can smoosh meat between sheets of wax paper.
They can guess what to do next.
Older kids can use math to help measure or count.
We will get through this, even in the kitchen.
Taco Cheeseburger
3 tablespoons chili powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
Kosher salt
1½ pounds ground beef
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
4 slices American cheese, halved
8 corn tortillas or hard taco shells
1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
1 tomato, halved and thinly sliced
¼ cup salsa or taco sauce
Sour cream, for serving
Preheat oven to 400.
In a small bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir until well combined.
Divide the ground beef into four equal sections, about 6 ounces each. Gently form the meat into thick disks, then place on a piece of wax paper. Press the patties until they’re about ½ inch thick and 6 inches in diameter. Sprinkle each patty on both sides with the spice mix, using about ½ tablespoon per burger. Cut each patty in half, giving you eight pieces.
Heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat for 3 minutes. When the skillet is hot, add 1 tablespoon of the oil and four of the patties. Cook until the meat is browned half of the way up the side, 2½ to 3 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side. Place a half-slice of cheese (torn into a few pieces so it fits on the burger) to cover the patty and melt over the top. Cook until the patty is well-browned on the bottom, another 2½ minutes. Remove the burgers to a plate, tent with foil, to allow the juices to redistribute, at least 5 minutes. Scrape out any crusty bits on the bottom of the skillet and pour off the extra grease. Add the remaining tablespoon of the oil and repeat the process for the remaining 4 patties.
If using hard taco shells, place them on a baking sheet and warm in the oven for about 5 minutes. If using soft tortillas, wrap the stack of 8 in foil and warm for 5 minutes.
Line the center of each taco with some lettuce, insert a patty and 2 tomato slices, then top with 1 teaspoon salsa and some sour cream, and serve. Makes 8 tacos.
(foodnetwork.com)
Sloppy Joe DiMaggio’s
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 pounds lean ground beef or ground turkey
1 package beef or pork hot dogs, sliced ½-inch thick
1 onion, chopped
1 tablespoon steak seasoning
1 tablespoon chili powder
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 (14.5-ounce) can tomato sauce
9 soft burger rolls
Heat the extra-virgin olive oil, in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add meat and crumble as it browns. Add chopped hot dogs after 3 to 4 minutes, then cook 3 to 4 minutes more. Add the onions to the pan and cook to soften, 5 to 6 minutes more. In a bowl, mix the spices, sugar, Worcestershire and tomato sauce. Pour sauce over the meat and simmer a few minutes to combine flavors. Slop onto buns and serve. Makes 8.
(Rachael Ray, 30 Minute Meals)
