Cookin' with Sal: Kids and the kitchen

Divide the ground beef into four equal sections, about 6 ounces each. Gently form the meat into thick disks, then place on a piece of wax paper. Press the patties until they’re about ½ inch thick and 6 inches in diameter. Sprinkle each patty on both sides with the spice mix, using about ½ tablespoon per burger. Cut each patty in half, giving you eight pieces.

Heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat for 3 minutes. When the skillet is hot, add 1 tablespoon of the oil and four of the patties. Cook until the meat is browned half of the way up the side, 2½ to 3 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side. Place a half-slice of cheese (torn into a few pieces so it fits on the burger) to cover the patty and melt over the top. Cook until the patty is well-browned on the bottom, another 2½ minutes. Remove the burgers to a plate, tent with foil, to allow the juices to redistribute, at least 5 minutes. Scrape out any crusty bits on the bottom of the skillet and pour off the extra grease. Add the remaining tablespoon of the oil and repeat the process for the remaining 4 patties.