Cookin' with Sal: Low carb, high flavor

After a big weekend of awards, banquet food, wedding dress shopping and Sunday enchiladas, it was time to slow the roll on big eating. Green salads for lunch aren't enough if the dinner plate looks way out of proportion and dessert is never refused. Even I know that much.
I remembered a recipe that a Facebook friend had shared that looked yummy and was labeled "low carb." I will admit right off that my finished product looked nothing like the photo that accompanied the recipe and I have no idea why. But it tasted delicious and the friend didn't seem to miss the potatoes he is used to having almost every night.
As usual, I will share the ingredients the way they were presented, and then let you know how I "adapted" them in the directions.
Because my dinner plates are large, a small square of this looked lonely on the plate, so I piled tossed green salad next to it and it was a satisfying, much healthier than usual dinner.
Low Carb Mushroom, Spinach & Chicken
- 6 thin sliced chicken breasts
- 1 container green onion cream cheese
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 large package sliced mushrooms
- 1 small bag fresh baby spinach
- 1 dash herb and garlic seasoning
- 1 dash pepper
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
You have free articles remaining.
In a 9 by 13-inch pan, lay out chicken in single layer, top with spinach and mushrooms. Then sprinkle the seasonings over the top.
(When grocery shopping online, I bought a package of "thin-sliced frozen chicken breasts," and they weren't very thin and there weren't even six in the entire package. Next time, I will look in person for something drastically thinner.) There were a couple of very large pieces and they filled the bottom of a 9 by 13-inch pan, so I used just three instead of six.
Also, I guess my bag of spinach wasn't "small," so I only used half a bag. When fresh spinach cooks, it shrinks dramatically, so next time, I won't worry so much about the pan looking like it's all spinach and I will use more.
Soften cream cheese and whisk in olive oil and chicken broth. (Honestly, I don't know the reason for the olive oil. The softened cream cheese and chicken broth made plenty of sauce, so next time, I will probably leave out the olive oil.) Pour over mixture. Lay piece of foil over the top but do not seal.
(I didn't have an herb and garlic seasoning blend, so I used a generous sprinkle of garlic powder, as well as pepper, because the friend uses lots of pepper on his food.)
Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes, remove foil and bake uncovered for another 20 to 25 minutes, then sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top and bake uncovered for another 10 minutes or until starting to brown. (I used a whole package of mozzarella, which I am sure was more than 8 ounces.) Let cool for 10 minutes and serve.
(Recipe by Bohemian on cookpad.com and adapted by Sal)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.