Cookin' with Sal: Low carb, high flavor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a 9 by 13-inch pan, lay out chicken in single layer, top with spinach and mushrooms. Then sprinkle the seasonings over the top.

(When grocery shopping online, I bought a package of "thin-sliced frozen chicken breasts," and they weren't very thin and there weren't even six in the entire package. Next time, I will look in person for something drastically thinner.) There were a couple of very large pieces and they filled the bottom of a 9 by 13-inch pan, so I used just three instead of six.

Also, I guess my bag of spinach wasn't "small," so I only used half a bag. When fresh spinach cooks, it shrinks dramatically, so next time, I won't worry so much about the pan looking like it's all spinach and I will use more.

Soften cream cheese and whisk in olive oil and chicken broth. (Honestly, I don't know the reason for the olive oil. The softened cream cheese and chicken broth made plenty of sauce, so next time, I will probably leave out the olive oil.) Pour over mixture. Lay piece of foil over the top but do not seal.

(I didn't have an herb and garlic seasoning blend, so I used a generous sprinkle of garlic powder, as well as pepper, because the friend uses lots of pepper on his food.)