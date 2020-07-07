Cookin' with Sal: Main dish salads to enjoy

It’s July and that means heating up the kitchen for an hour to bake a pie and then another hour to bake a one-pan dinner is not particularly swell.
Especially when the window air conditioner is as far from the kitchen as possible and the oven leaks heat better than a furnace.
So let’s think main dish salads and all of the too many to mention possibilities.
Sure, you can grab a bag of salad as long as it hasn’t been recalled, and throw on a chicken breast or grilled steak and call it good, but you can also spend a little bit of time and up your game.
Here are some suggestions you might want to try.
Cheesy Beef Taco Salad
- 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1-1/2 cups chopped onion
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup diced green pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 pound process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
- 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1-1/2 cups crushed corn chips
- Shredded lettuce
- Chopped green onions
- 2 large tomatoes, cut into wedges
In a large skillet, cook the beef, onion, celery and green pepper over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink. Add the garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in cheese, canned tomatoes, chili powder and cumin. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted. Stir in corn chips.
Line six salad plates with the lettuce; sprinkle with green onions. Top each with 1 cup beef mixture. Garnish with tomato wedges. Serves 6.
Southwest Chicken Salad
(served three ways)
- 4 cups cubed rotisserie chicken
- 2 cups frozen corn, thawed
- 1 cup chopped roasted sweet red peppers
- 1 cup minced fresh cilantro
Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 teaspoons honey
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
Salads:
- Torn mixed salad greens and sliced almonds
Pitas:
- Whole wheat pita pocket halves and lettuce leaves
Wraps:
- Whole wheat tortillas and sliced rip avocado
In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients; pour over chicken mixture and toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving. Serve as desired.
Salads: Top salad greens with chicken salad; sprinkle with almonds.
Pitas: Line pita halves with lettuce leaves; fill with chicken salad.
Wraps: Place chicken salad off-center on tortillas; top with avocado. Roll up.
Makes 6 cups salad.
Grilled Steak Bruschetta Salad
- 1-1/2 pounds beef tenderloin steaks (1 inch thick)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 6 slices Italian bread (1/2 inch thick)
- 3 cups fresh arugula or baby spinach
- 3/4 cup prepared bruschetta topping or vegetable salad of your choice
- Crumbled blue cheese, optional
- 3/4 cup blue cheese dressing
Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Grill, covered, over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes on each side or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 145 degrees; medium, 160; well-done, 170.) Let stand for 5 minutes.
Grill bread, covered, for 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until toasted; place on salad plates.
Thinly slice steak; arrange over toast. Top with the arugula and bruschetta topping; sprinkle with cheese if desired. Drizzle with dressing. Serves 6.
(Recipes from “Best Loved Recipes”)
