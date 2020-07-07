Cookin' with Sal: Main dish salads to enjoy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s July and that means heating up the kitchen for an hour to bake a pie and then another hour to bake a one-pan dinner is not particularly swell.

Especially when the window air conditioner is as far from the kitchen as possible and the oven leaks heat better than a furnace.

So let’s think main dish salads and all of the too many to mention possibilities.

Sure, you can grab a bag of salad as long as it hasn’t been recalled, and throw on a chicken breast or grilled steak and call it good, but you can also spend a little bit of time and up your game.

Here are some suggestions you might want to try.

Cheesy Beef Taco Salad

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1-1/2 cups chopped onion

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced green pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound process cheese (Velveeta), cubed

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1-1/2 cups crushed corn chips

Shredded lettuce

Chopped green onions

2 large tomatoes, cut into wedges