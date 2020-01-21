Cookin' with Sal: Making Sunday supper a thing

Sunday supper is a big goal for this year of 2020.

It’s a way to reset from the weekend and get geared up for the week.

It’s a way to invite the kids to come without it being a holiday or birthday.

It’s a way to have a plan and stick with it. It’s something to look forward to now that football season is over. The only thing remaining is the pageant and entertainment spectacle that is the Super Bowl next weekend.

So there’s big news in the family, and the best way to hear about it was an invitation to Sunday supper.

Sure, there was football on, because, that’s the way they were raised. I made sure to ask them to come 90 minutes before the Packers started so that they would have undivided attention. They were late, but the television volume was low, the table was set properly, and the dinner conversation took priority.

That day, it was an easy, crock pot roast with veggies, rolls and an over the top cake for dessert on the menu because I had already done the week’s shopping. It was a wonderful time, and I am pretty sure the food was appreciated.

