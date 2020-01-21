Cookin' with Sal: Making Sunday supper a thing

Sunday supper is a big goal for this year of 2020.
It’s a way to reset from the weekend and get geared up for the week.
It’s a way to invite the kids to come without it being a holiday or birthday.
It’s a way to have a plan and stick with it. It’s something to look forward to now that football season is over. The only thing remaining is the pageant and entertainment spectacle that is the Super Bowl next weekend.
So there’s big news in the family, and the best way to hear about it was an invitation to Sunday supper.
Sure, there was football on, because, that’s the way they were raised. I made sure to ask them to come 90 minutes before the Packers started so that they would have undivided attention. They were late, but the television volume was low, the table was set properly, and the dinner conversation took priority.
That day, it was an easy, crock pot roast with veggies, rolls and an over the top cake for dessert on the menu because I had already done the week’s shopping. It was a wonderful time, and I am pretty sure the food was appreciated.
Maybe you don’t have family that needs to be invited to come to dinner. Please know how lucky you are. Recently, my sister cooked for four University of Iowa offensive linemen in town over break for a Packers game. She said she made “massive amounts” of food for after the game, as well as a “massive” breakfast the next day.
Don’t let the hum-drum of having mouths to feed of those who sleep under your roof ever become a chore. Even if it’s breakfast for dinner or soup and grilled sandwiches, it’s the time together that counts the most.
Here is an old-fashioned, oven-baked recipe that is sure to be a favorite with whoever is at your table. Make some kind of potato and a big salad and dinner goes together in a hurry.
Tangy Spareribs
- 4 to 5 pounds pork spareribs
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1/3 cup lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon chili powder
Cut ribs into serving-size pieces; place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 45 minutes.
Meanwhile in a large saucepan, saute onion and celery in butter for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Drain fat from roasting pan. Pour sauce over ribs. Bake 45 to 60 minutes longer or until tender. Serves 6 to 8.
(Recipe from “Best Loved Recipes”)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.