Cookin' with Sal: Meatless and tasty

Lent is upon us, and with it the chance to explore our meatless cooking repertoire once again.

Sure, mac and cheese out of a box gets the job done, but there’s no reason to lose flavor and good food on the seven Friday’s between now and April 4.

Here are some ideas you might want to try.

One is for a fish fry that replicates the great church hall fish fries so popular in the Midwest during Lent. One is for a hearty potato and bean dish and one is for a fancier pasta and salmon creation.

However you observe this year, here’s hoping it’s spiritually and mentally fulfilling for you as we all navigate the continuing challenges we face.

Fish & Fries

1 pound potatoes (about 2 medium)

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon pepper

Fish:

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 large egg

2 tablespoons water

⅔ cup crushed cornflakes