Cookin' with Sal: Meatless and tasty

Lent is upon us, and with it the chance to explore our meatless cooking repertoire once again.
Sure, mac and cheese out of a box gets the job done, but there’s no reason to lose flavor and good food on the seven Friday’s between now and April 4.
Here are some ideas you might want to try.
One is for a fish fry that replicates the great church hall fish fries so popular in the Midwest during Lent. One is for a hearty potato and bean dish and one is for a fancier pasta and salmon creation.
However you observe this year, here’s hoping it’s spiritually and mentally fulfilling for you as we all navigate the continuing challenges we face.
Fish & Fries
1 pound potatoes (about 2 medium)
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ teaspoon pepper
Fish:
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 large egg
2 tablespoons water
⅔ cup crushed cornflakes
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pound haddock or cod filets
Tartar sauce, optional
Preheat oven to 425. Peel and cut potatoes lengthwise into ½-inch thick slices; cut slices into ½-inch thick sticks.
In a large bowl, toss potatoes with oil and pepper. Transfer to a 15- by 10-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and crisp, stirring once.
Meanwhile, in a shallow bowl, mix flour and pepper. In another shallow bowl, whisk egg with water. In a third bowl, toss cornflakes with cheese and cayenne. Dip fish in flour mixture to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then in cornflake mixture, patting to help coating adhere.
Place on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork. Serve with potatoes and, if desired, tartar sauce. Serves 4.
Gnocchi with White Beans
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 package (16 ounces) potato gnocchi
1 can (16 ounces) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14½ ounces) Italian diced tomatoes, undrained
1 package (6 ounces) fresh baby spinach
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add the gnocchi; cook and stir 5 to 6 minutes or until golden brown.
Stir in beans, tomatoes, spinach and pepper; heat through.
Sprinkle with cheeses; cover and remove from heat. Let stand 3 to 4 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Serves 6.
Garlic Salmon Linguine
1 package (16 ounces) linguine
⅓ cup olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (14½ ounces) salmon, drained, bones and skin removed
¾ cup chicken broth
¼ cup minced fresh parsley
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Cook linguine according to package directions; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute.
Stir in remaining ingredients; heat through. Add linguine; toss gently to combine.
Serves 6.
(Recipes courtesy of “Most Requested Comfort Foods)
