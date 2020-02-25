Cookin' with Sal: Meatless and tasty

If you’re looking for plant based fake burgers, you’re in the wrong spot.

But if you want some meatless options for Lent, we’ve got you covered.

A recent Sunday supper featured Alfredo sauce which has the name of a popular chain “Italian” restaurant in its name. To celebrate the Daughter joining us, I made Alfredo, which is just about her favorite food group.

What I didn’t realize was that several other guests love it as well, so I should have made a double batch of that and scaled back my Sunday gravy for 100 recipe.

No worries. The gravy freezes beautifully — as long as it is separate from the pasta — and the Alfredo sauce literally whisks together in minutes.

So in addition to the Alfredo, I offer this yummy lasagna, which will get you through a couple of Fridays as least.

Here’s to Lent. Whether Christian or not, if we commit to doing good works and practice less destructive behavior for the next 46 days, imagine the changes we could make.

Artichoke Mushroom Lasagna



