Cookin' with Sal: Meatless and tasty

If you’re looking for plant based fake burgers, you’re in the wrong spot.
But if you want some meatless options for Lent, we’ve got you covered.
A recent Sunday supper featured Alfredo sauce which has the name of a popular chain “Italian” restaurant in its name. To celebrate the Daughter joining us, I made Alfredo, which is just about her favorite food group.
What I didn’t realize was that several other guests love it as well, so I should have made a double batch of that and scaled back my Sunday gravy for 100 recipe.
No worries. The gravy freezes beautifully — as long as it is separate from the pasta — and the Alfredo sauce literally whisks together in minutes.
So in addition to the Alfredo, I offer this yummy lasagna, which will get you through a couple of Fridays as least.
Here’s to Lent. Whether Christian or not, if we commit to doing good works and practice less destructive behavior for the next 46 days, imagine the changes we could make.
Artichoke Mushroom Lasagna
- 1 pound sliced baby portobello mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cans (14 ounces each) water-packed artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained and chopped
- 1 cup chardonnay or other white wine
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Sauce:
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3-1/2 cups 2 percent milk
- 2-1/2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup chardonnay or other white wine
Assembly:
- 9 no-cook lasagna noodles
- 4 cups (16 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
In a large skillet, saute mushrooms in butter until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add the artichokes, wine, salt and pepper; cook over medium heaet until liquid is evaporated.
For the sauce, in a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in Parmesan cheese and wine.
Spread 1 cup sauce into a greased 13- by 9-inch baking dish. Layer with three noodles, 1-2/3 cups sauce, 1 cup mozzarella and 1-1/3 cups artichoke mixture. Repeat layers twice.
Cover and bake at 350 for 45 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Serves 12.
(Recipe from “Best Loved Recipes,” Taste of Home)
Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce
- 6 tablespoons butter, good quality
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1-1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1-1/2 cups milk (any kind)
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
- 1/2 cup grated romano
Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and saute 1 minute. Working quickly, whisk in flour; then gradually add heavy cream and milk, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to low once sauce begins to bubble.
Slowly sprinkle in the cheeses and continue to whisk. Sauce will thicken upon standing.
Boil fettuccine as package directs. Pour sauce over fettuccine in large bowl and toss well. Pass additional Parmesan on the side.
(Recipe from thecozycook.com)
