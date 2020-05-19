Cookin' with Sal: Memorial Day barbecue

The Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means perhaps some of us will actually want to leave the house and see the beauty of Wyoming (while being responsible, of course). Campgrounds are open and spring beauty is at its peak.
While multi-generational giant barbecues may not be on the agenda, although you can now entertain 25 without the threat of citation, the family needs to eat (in the same way it has since March).
And we won’t forget that Monday is one of the most solemn holidays of the year, remembering those who fought so valiantly for us and lost their lives doing so. While not so much locally, thank goodness, there are also many first responders who have lost their lives caring for COVID-19 patients in other parts of the country, and their heroism must not be forgotten.
So after the lawn is mowed, the flags are up and the solemnity has been observed, it’s time for food.
Here are a couple of recipes you might want to try.
Sweet Onion BBQ Burgers
- 1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
- 2 teaspoons onion salt
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1-1/4 cups barbecue sauce
Sauce:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
Onion topping:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 large sweet onions, thinly sliced
- 4 slices smoked cheddar cheese
- 4 hamburger buns, split
In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, onion salt and brown sugar. Add egg. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into four patties. Place in a shallow dish; pour barbecue sauce over patties. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.
In a small bowl, combine sauce ingredients; cover and refrigerate until serving. For topping, melt butter in a small skillet. Stir in honey until blended. Add onions; saute for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Remove from the heat and keep warm.
Drain and discard barbecue sauce from patties. Grill patties, uncovered, over medium-hot heat for 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until juices run clear. Top each with a cheese slice; grill 1 minute longer or until the cheese is melted. Serve on buns with sauce and onion topping. Serves 4.
Baked Beans for Two
- 1 can (16 ounces) pork and beans
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
- 2 to 3 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 to 3 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/8 teaspoon prepared horseradish
In an ungreased 1-quart baking dish, combine all the ingredients. Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Serves 2.
Notes from Sal: This can be doubled easily. Also, you might try doubling the beans but leaving the sauce ingredient amounts as they are. Another idea is to add a bit of browned ground beef or sliced smoked sausage for a heartier side dish. If this is for a multi-dish barbecue or picnic meal, it will be nice not to have beans for 100 when in reality, most people just want a taste of everything.
(Recipes from “Best Loved Recipes,” Taste of Home)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!