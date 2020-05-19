Cookin' with Sal: Memorial Day barbecue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means perhaps some of us will actually want to leave the house and see the beauty of Wyoming (while being responsible, of course). Campgrounds are open and spring beauty is at its peak.

While multi-generational giant barbecues may not be on the agenda, although you can now entertain 25 without the threat of citation, the family needs to eat (in the same way it has since March).

And we won’t forget that Monday is one of the most solemn holidays of the year, remembering those who fought so valiantly for us and lost their lives doing so. While not so much locally, thank goodness, there are also many first responders who have lost their lives caring for COVID-19 patients in other parts of the country, and their heroism must not be forgotten.

So after the lawn is mowed, the flags are up and the solemnity has been observed, it’s time for food.

Here are a couple of recipes you might want to try.

Sweet Onion BBQ Burgers





1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

2 teaspoons onion salt

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 pound ground beef

1-1/4 cups barbecue sauce

Sauce: