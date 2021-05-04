Cookin' with Sal: Nachos, beergaritas and tequila pie

Last year at this time, if I had printed a recipe that served 20, I would have wept while typing.

Then, all the smart folks said we couldn’t be with 20 people.

Now we have been shot up and it’s Cinco de Mayo, my favorite excuse of the spring for a party with great homemade food.

The first two recipes are Sal originals and have been printed before, but in each case, you can’t mess with perfection. And the new one features tequila in a pie, so that can’t be wrong.

For the nachos, you’ll need a bunch of tiny bowls, so that the condiments don’t intermingle when being served. You can either line a long dining table or spread out on kitchen counters. Put the plates by the three hot servers and the condiments away from those. The chips can go on either end, or ideally both, for those who like to pile on or dip in.

Are you a piler or a dipper?

Here’s to May and all the fun that it will bring.

Nachos Fiesta

(serves 20 easily)

3 pounds ground beef, cooked and drained (season as you prefer)

2 cans refried beans