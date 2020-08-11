Cookin' with Sal: One package of tortillas ....

School starts on Tuesday in some Wyoming counties, and this year more than ever, the first day of school might bring some extra nerves for moms, kiddos and teachers.
A nice lunch packed by mom in the morning might ease the transition just a little bit.
PB & J on white bread is not a bad option, and still preferred by many. But if you want to ramp things up without getting too exotic, buy one package of flour tortillas and see how far it will stretch.
Here are some ideas you might want to try.
Add an apple and a note with a supportive message, and your kid will have a great first day, and every day thereafter. Don’t forget the sanitizer wipes in the lunch box!
Cracker Pizza
1 whole large tortilla
3 tablespoons pizza sauce (or additional depebding on your preference)
« cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
10 slices pepperoni
3 dashes pizza seasoning
Preheat oven to 415 or approximate. You want it very hot so the crust (tortilla) gets nice and crispy.
Spoon the pizza sauce onto the tortilla, spread it out almost to the edges, evenly.
Top with cheese and pepperoni. Sprinkle with pizza seasoning.
Bake for about 10 minutes. This will brown fast so pay close attention while it is in the oven.
Modify with any types of pizza toppings you prefer.
Serves 1.
Mom note: Obviously this needs a reusable container with a lid instead of a resealable plastic bag. (Cut it into wedges to fit your container.) But it’s a fun alternative to a sandwich. If you think it’s too messy, save it for an after school snack or first day off of school.
(Recipe by tastykitchen.com)
Peanut Butter and Jelly Wrap
One flour tortilla
1 scoop of peanut butter
1 scoop of jelly
Lay out one flour tortilla. Spread a layer of peanut butter over the center of the tortilla, leaving an inch clear around the edges. Spread a thin layer of jam or jelly over the peanut butter.
Fold the left and right edges of the tortilla over about an inch, towards the center of the tortilla, then starting with the edge of the tortilla closest to you, roll up the tortilla. Cut the wrap in half with a sharp knife, in the center.
Cream Cheese, Sliced Ham, Carrot Wrap
One flour tortilla
1 ounce cream cheese
2 thin slices ham
½ carrot, grated
Spread a thin layer of cream cheese over the center of a flour tortilla, leaving an inch clear around the edges. Place a couple of pieces of thinly sliced ham over the cream cheese. Sprinkle on grated or thinly sliced carrots.
Fold the left and right edges of the tortilla over about an inch, towards the center of the tortilla, then starting with the edge of the tortilla closest to you, roll up the tortilla. Cut the wrap in half with a sharp knife, in the center.
(Recipes from simplyrecipes.com)
Ranch Chicken Wraps
1 10-inch tortilla
½ cup chopped lettuce, iceberg or romaine
½ cup diced chicken or turkey
½ tomato, diced
½ ripe avocado, diced
Ranch Dressing Recipe:
1-« cups sour cream
½ to ¾ cup whole milk
Juice of half lemon
1 packet ranch seasoning
Lay tortilla flat.
Fill with lettuce, tomato, avocado and chicken.
Drizzle with ranch dressing.
Fold bottom and top of the tortilla towards center, then roll sides to form a wrap.
Ranch Dressing: Place all ingredients in bowl and whisk until smooth.
Mom note: If your kids are a bit older and capable, pack dressing separately in a tiny container with a tight-fitting lid (I use ancient Tupperware salt and pepper shakers for mine). If they can’t do this without making a big mess, reduce the amount of dressing on the wrap. The tomato and avocado will make it juicy enough.
(Recipe from blogchef.net)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!