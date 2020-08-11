Cookin' with Sal: One package of tortillas ....

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School starts on Tuesday in some Wyoming counties, and this year more than ever, the first day of school might bring some extra nerves for moms, kiddos and teachers.

A nice lunch packed by mom in the morning might ease the transition just a little bit.

PB & J on white bread is not a bad option, and still preferred by many. But if you want to ramp things up without getting too exotic, buy one package of flour tortillas and see how far it will stretch.

Here are some ideas you might want to try.

Add an apple and a note with a supportive message, and your kid will have a great first day, and every day thereafter. Don’t forget the sanitizer wipes in the lunch box!

Cracker Pizza

1 whole large tortilla

3 tablespoons pizza sauce (or additional depebding on your preference)

« cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

10 slices pepperoni

3 dashes pizza seasoning

Preheat oven to 415 or approximate. You want it very hot so the crust (tortilla) gets nice and crispy.