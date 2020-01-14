Cookin' with Sal: One pot crock pot meals

I read somewhere that January is National Slow Cooker Month. Of course it is.
Slogging through the January days can be enough of a chore without having to stop at the store in the dark on the way home or getting home and not having any idea what to make for dinner.
During the trip to Green Bay, we browsed the Packer Pro Shop, where a new crock pot was acquired.
My beloved Packers crock pot, purchased by Fritz for all of the girls in family, bit the dust in a cruel fashion long, long ago, and I’ve never really gotten over it.
This Packer crock pot shall not leave the homestead, while the other, eminently replaceable one, does the traveling.
The new Packer crock pot made its debut with three ingredient ham and beans (beans, ham and a tad of chicken broth) our first weekend at home, and it was delicious. Add cornbread from a mix and dinner was delicious as the wind raged outside.
Holiday ham can be used in innumerable ways, including the one pot meal below. And if you don’t have any left, you can buy a small piece for this and a couple of ham sandwiches.
The comfort food mac and cheese is also perfect for January, or you may want to save it for the last week of February, when we’ll be in the annual hunt for weekly tasty meatless recipes.
Here’s to January in all of its blustery blusteriness. May our organizing be thorough and our resolve be on track.
Slow-Cooked Ham ‘n Broccoli
- 3 cups cubed fully cooked ham
- 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped broccoli, thawed
- 1 can (10-
»
- ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
- 1 jar (8 ounces) process cheese sauce
- 1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained
- 1-
¼
- cups uncooked instant rice
- 1 cup milk
- 1 celery rib, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
† to ¼
- teaspoon pepper
½
- teaspoon paprika
In a slow cooker, combine all ingredients except paprika; mix well. Cover and cook on high for 2 to 3 hours or until the rice is tender. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with paprika. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese
- 1 package (16 ounces) elbow macaroni
½
- cup butter, melted
- 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
- 1 can (10-
»
- ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted
- 1 cup 2 percent milk
- 2 large eggs, beaten
†
- teaspoon paprika
Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Place in 5-quart slow cooker; add butter. In a large bowl, mix 3 cups cheese, evaporated milk, condensed soup, 2 percent milk and eggs. Pour over macaroni mixture; stir to combine. Cook, covered, on low for 3-½ to 4 hours or until a thermometer reads at least 160 degrees.
Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cook, covered, on low until cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes longer. Sprinkle with cheese. Serves 10.
(Recipes tasteofhome.com)
