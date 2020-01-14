Cookin' with Sal: One pot crock pot meals

I read somewhere that January is National Slow Cooker Month. Of course it is.

Slogging through the January days can be enough of a chore without having to stop at the store in the dark on the way home or getting home and not having any idea what to make for dinner.

During the trip to Green Bay, we browsed the Packer Pro Shop, where a new crock pot was acquired.

My beloved Packers crock pot, purchased by Fritz for all of the girls in family, bit the dust in a cruel fashion long, long ago, and I’ve never really gotten over it.

This Packer crock pot shall not leave the homestead, while the other, eminently replaceable one, does the traveling.

The new Packer crock pot made its debut with three ingredient ham and beans (beans, ham and a tad of chicken broth) our first weekend at home, and it was delicious. Add cornbread from a mix and dinner was delicious as the wind raged outside.

Holiday ham can be used in innumerable ways, including the one pot meal below. And if you don’t have any left, you can buy a small piece for this and a couple of ham sandwiches.