Cookin' with Sal: One pot Mexi Mac so easy

So you may have heard that we had a plethora of 3-year-old food left over. The youngest grandgirl was a recent weekend visitor and Nana shopped accordingly.
Then she left.
It was almost payday and I was not going to the store. We also were short on leftovers after two dinners in a row of 3-year-old, individualized food.
This is so, so good. And so, so easy. And just perfect for college students cooking for themselves. Or families with littles. Or old people who don’t want to go to the store. Or latchkeys starving after school. And if you don’t eat meat, it’s just as tasty without. And if you do eat meat, a little goes a long ways in this recipe.
Another easy, one pot meal with a slightly different take is boxed macaroni and cheese, diced up Spam and thawed, frozen peas. If you don’t have a freezer, buy the peas the day you make the dish and they will thaw quickly. And a can of Spam unopened lasts forever in a drawer.
Cooking in college is not something I have any experience doing. A hundred years ago when I was in college and they actually played football, I lived only in campus housing, first in the dorms and then in the Pi Phi house. Meals were provided in each, although fewer on the weekends. Our “emergency groceries” in the room consisted of peanut butter and Ritz crackers, Oreos, an occasional pizza delivered and near nightly runs to Taco Johns across the street.
Thank God for that place.
My niece lived off campus during college and existed on mostly lettuce and brownies.
The Big Nephew is in a house with other Hawkeye offensive linemen. Other than consuming everything, not sure how much actual cooking they do.
It’s easy to cook on a budget. It’s easy to cook things that taste good and don’t cost a fortune. Start with a 3-year-old diet and expand from there. And you can’t go wrong with mac and cheese as a starting point for a hot main dish or cold pasta salad.
Mexi Mac
- 1/2 pound (or less) ground beef or turkey (optional)
- 1 box macaroni and cheese (and milk and butter to make it)
3 cans from pantry:
- 1 can diced tomatoes with green chiles
- 1 can black beans, drained
- 1 can kernel corn, drained
- Handful of shredded cheese (if you have it)
Brown ground meat in large saucepan. Drain in colander.
Boil macaroni from mac and cheese box. Drain in same colander with ground meat. Remove pan from heat.
Return meat and mac to pan; reduce heat to low.
Make cheese sauce as directed on box.
Throw in drained beans and corn and tomatoes with liquid.
Give it a great big stir.
If it seems a little lacking in the cheesy department, throw on a handful of shredded cheese and stir well.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
