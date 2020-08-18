Cookin' with Sal: One pot Mexi Mac so easy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So you may have heard that we had a plethora of 3-year-old food left over. The youngest grandgirl was a recent weekend visitor and Nana shopped accordingly.

Then she left.

It was almost payday and I was not going to the store. We also were short on leftovers after two dinners in a row of 3-year-old, individualized food.

This is so, so good. And so, so easy. And just perfect for college students cooking for themselves. Or families with littles. Or old people who don’t want to go to the store. Or latchkeys starving after school. And if you don’t eat meat, it’s just as tasty without. And if you do eat meat, a little goes a long ways in this recipe.

Another easy, one pot meal with a slightly different take is boxed macaroni and cheese, diced up Spam and thawed, frozen peas. If you don’t have a freezer, buy the peas the day you make the dish and they will thaw quickly. And a can of Spam unopened lasts forever in a drawer.