Cookin' with Sal: Pack a picnic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As awful as it is, it’s already the third full week of July.

As I write this, I’m about to embark for a week of staycation, which is definitely not a “normal” part of summer.

It will be fine, and it will give me time to fix things around the homestead, snuggle with the dog, see my kids and the little ladies at least once and not wake to an alarm.

With some Wyoming school districts determined to begin again — one way or another — just four short weeks from now, it’s important to soak up every single minute of “summer” that is left.

Maybe you didn’t do Disney, or that lifetime cruise, or the epic road trip.

But you can pack a picnic, get in the car with your hand sanitizer and extra cleaning products for necessary stops, and see this beautiful, big, wonderful Wyoming.

Picnic on the mountain, at a lake, in a meadow, or even a city park different from the one you usually frequent. If you’re still super squeamish about “out,” eat in your car, with the windows open for fresh air. Take a walk, find a new wildflower or rock, write down what you are looking at without using your phone. In fact, you might consider putting your phone in the console or glove compartment and only taking it out in case of emergency.