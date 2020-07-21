Cookin' with Sal: Pack a picnic

As awful as it is, it’s already the third full week of July.
As I write this, I’m about to embark for a week of staycation, which is definitely not a “normal” part of summer.
It will be fine, and it will give me time to fix things around the homestead, snuggle with the dog, see my kids and the little ladies at least once and not wake to an alarm.
With some Wyoming school districts determined to begin again — one way or another — just four short weeks from now, it’s important to soak up every single minute of “summer” that is left.
Maybe you didn’t do Disney, or that lifetime cruise, or the epic road trip.
But you can pack a picnic, get in the car with your hand sanitizer and extra cleaning products for necessary stops, and see this beautiful, big, wonderful Wyoming.
Picnic on the mountain, at a lake, in a meadow, or even a city park different from the one you usually frequent. If you’re still super squeamish about “out,” eat in your car, with the windows open for fresh air. Take a walk, find a new wildflower or rock, write down what you are looking at without using your phone. In fact, you might consider putting your phone in the console or glove compartment and only taking it out in case of emergency.
Be sure to take a cooler with plenty of cold drinks for you and your furry companions. Keep cold things cold until it’s time to eat and return uneaten sandwich filling to the cooler right away.
Both of these sandwich fillings use cooked chicken, so it would be easy to make a batch of each filling, take along both tortillas and croissants, and then your picnic mates can have whichever variety they’d like. Or you might want to make one this week, freeze some extra chicken, and make the other for another outing.
I would strongly suggest packing the filling in a resealable container and storing it in the cooler. Place the tortillas or croissants in a room temperature bag, along with chips, utensils, plates and napkins.
Then, when it’s time to eat, just spoon the filling into the wrap or croissant and you have a delicious lunch different than PB&J or ham and cheese.
Add a bag of chips, some crunchy fresh veggies or fresh fruit, and your picnic will be perfect.
After all, just look around you.
Sesame Chicken Veggie Wraps
- 1 cup frozen shelled edamame
Dressing
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Wraps
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach
- 1 cup thinly sliced cucumber
- 1 cup fresh sugar snap peas, chopped
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced sweet red pepper
- 1 cup chopped cooked chicken breast
- 8 whole wheat tortillas (8 inches), room temperature
Cook edamame according to package directions. Drain; rinse with cold water and drain well. Whisk together orange juice, oils and seasonings for dressing.
In a large, resealable container, combine the remaining vegetables, chicken and edamame; toss with dressing.
When ready to serve, place about 1/2 cup mixture on each tortilla. Fold bottom and sides of tortilla over filling and roll up. Makes 8 wraps.
Chicken Salad Croissants
- 2/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup dill pickle relish
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups cubed cooked chicken
- 1 cup cubed Swiss cheese
- 6 croissants, split
- Lettuce leaves
Mix first six ingredients; stir in chicken and cheese. When ready to serve, serve on croissants with a lettuce leaf. Makes 6 sandwiches.
(Recipes from Most Requested Recipes 2019)
