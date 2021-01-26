Cookin' with Sal: Pasta for hearty meals

Many of us are eating smaller portions, more salads, avoiding junk food and trying to get through the first month of 2021.

Many of us are also really trying not to spend money on extra’s, whether it’s to recover from too much Christmas or to avoid having stuff without a place for it to go.

A good cleaning out and organizing the pantry is a perfect place to start. Whipping up meals with “what’s on hand,” can become something fun rather than something scary.

These two pasta recipes may appear similar, and that’s not an accident.

If you shop once or use from the pantry and freezer once, you have two meals with very different sauces and flavors.

If, like me, you’re still buying groceries for a platoon when you’re feeding only two, store some of your excess and you’ll have it to use later. And the second recipe comes with a nice freeze option, so if you’re only feeding two, use two smaller casserole dishes and you have two meals at the ready.

By this time next week, we’ll have powered through a whole month. That’s something to celebrate.

Penne & Smoked Sausage Casserole