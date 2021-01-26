Cookin' with Sal: Pasta for hearty meals

Many of us are eating smaller portions, more salads, avoiding junk food and trying to get through the first month of 2021.
Many of us are also really trying not to spend money on extra’s, whether it’s to recover from too much Christmas or to avoid having stuff without a place for it to go.
A good cleaning out and organizing the pantry is a perfect place to start. Whipping up meals with “what’s on hand,” can become something fun rather than something scary.
These two pasta recipes may appear similar, and that’s not an accident.
If you shop once or use from the pantry and freezer once, you have two meals with very different sauces and flavors.
If, like me, you’re still buying groceries for a platoon when you’re feeding only two, store some of your excess and you’ll have it to use later. And the second recipe comes with a nice freeze option, so if you’re only feeding two, use two smaller casserole dishes and you have two meals at the ready.
By this time next week, we’ll have powered through a whole month. That’s something to celebrate.
Penne & Smoked Sausage Casserole
- 2 cups uncooked penne pasta
- 1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices (chicken sausage will be really good in this one)
- 1-1/2 cups whole milk
- 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
- 1-1/2 cups cheddar french-fried onions, divided
- 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skilet, brown sausage over medium heat for 5 minutes; drain. In a large bowl, combine the milk and soup. Stir in 1/2 cup onions, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and sausage. Drain past; stir into sausage mixture.
Transfer to a greased 3-quart baking dish. Cover and bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Sprinkle with remaining onions and cheeses. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Serves 6.
Pasta Fagioli al Forno
- 3 cups uncooked penne pasta (about 12 ounces)
- 1 can (28 ounces) whole plum tomatoes
- 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium carrot, chopped
- 1 celery rib, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 1/2 cup minced fresh parsley, divided
- 2 cups shredded fontina or provolone cheese
Preheat oven to 350. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain.
Meanwhile, drain tomatoes, reserving juices; coarsely chop tomatoes. In a 6-quart stockpot, cook and crumble sausage with onion, carrot, celery and garlic over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes; drain. Stir in the tomato paste, seasonings, chopped tomatoes and reserved juices; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes.
Stir in beans and 1/4 cup each Parmesan cheese and parsley. Stir in pasta. Transfer to a greased 13- by 9-inch baking dish; sprinkle with the fontina cheese and the remaining Parmesan cheese.
Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover; bake until cheese is melted, 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining parsley. Serves 8.
Freeze option: Cool unbaked casserole; cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350. Bake casserole as directed, increasing time as necessary to heat through and for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165.
(Recipe from “Most Requested Comfort Foods,” 2021)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.