Cookin' with Sal: Rhubarb for the win

There are several things I miss about my old house.

I miss my roses, which bloomed beautifully alongside the driveway with absolutely no assistance from me.

I miss the neighborhood, which was full of life, noise and activity.

I miss the gorgeous light from all of the huge windows — imagine a house with windows! Now, that’s all I can do from my cave-like dwelling.

And I miss my rhubarb, which found a little spot in rock next to the garage and flourished.

After several failed attempts at finding fresh, fairly new rhubarb at groceries, I gave up on the tender, tart fruit that makes such wonderful summer treats.

Then the friend came home from golf and said his playing partner wanted to know if I wanted any rhubarb.

So once again my freezer is filled with 3-cup packages of clean and chopped rhubarb.

If you are fortunate to have some, here are some ideas you might want to try.

Rhubread



