Cookin' with Sal: Rhubarb for the win

There are several things I miss about my old house.
I miss my roses, which bloomed beautifully alongside the driveway with absolutely no assistance from me.
I miss the neighborhood, which was full of life, noise and activity.
I miss the gorgeous light from all of the huge windows — imagine a house with windows! Now, that’s all I can do from my cave-like dwelling.
And I miss my rhubarb, which found a little spot in rock next to the garage and flourished.
After several failed attempts at finding fresh, fairly new rhubarb at groceries, I gave up on the tender, tart fruit that makes such wonderful summer treats.
Then the friend came home from golf and said his playing partner wanted to know if I wanted any rhubarb.
So once again my freezer is filled with 3-cup packages of clean and chopped rhubarb.
If you are fortunate to have some, here are some ideas you might want to try.
Rhubread
- 3 cups coarsely chopped fresh rhubarb
- 2 tablespoons plus 1-3/4 cups sugar, divided (or to taste, this is alot)
- 1 cup canola oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two, 8- by -4-inch loaf pans.
Toss rhubarb with 2 tablespoons sugar; let stand while preparing batter.
In a large bowl, beat oil, eggs, vanilla and remaining sugar until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon and baking powder; gradually beat into oil mixture (batter will be thick). Stir in rhubarb mixture and, if desired, pecans.
Transfer to prepared pans. Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan and remove from pans to cool completely. Makes two loaves.
Rustic Fruit Tart
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 1 cup diced fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed
- 1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
Glaze:
- 6 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon water
- 1/8 teaspoon almond extract
In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Add oil and milk, tossing with a fork until mixture forms a ball. Shape dough into a disk; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
In another bowl, combine the rhubarb, raspberries, sugar and tapioca; let stand for 15 minutes. Unwrap dough and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover with waxed paper and roll the dough into an 11-inch circle. Discard waxed paper.
Spoon fruit mixture into the center of dough to within 2 inches of the edges. Fold edges of dough over fruit, leaving center uncovered. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Remove to a wire rack. Combine the glaze ingredients until smooth. Drizzle over warm tart. Serves 2.
(Recipes from tasteofhome.com)
