Cookin' with Sal: Sides to start with

Welcome to November, the best month of the year for cooks.
Happily, I love to cook, so it’s a great month.
Yes, this year is “different.” Yes, this is not “normal.”
But Thanksgiving isn’t canceled.
Cooking isn’t canceled.
Eating isn’t canceled.
This week we focus on tried and true sides to go with the feast. Next week is dessert, followed by Thanksgiving menus and then leftovers.
If you are cooking for two, I haven’t forgotten you.
If you have a larger family group, I haven’t forgotten you.
So here we go.
Eat, drink, hug the ones you’re with.
Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes
- 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon softened butter, divided
- 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
- 6 cups warm mashed potatoes (without added milk or butter)
In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, sour cream, 1/4 cup butter, salad dressing mix and parsley; stir in mashed potatoes. Transfer to a 3-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 2-3 hours. Top with remaining butter. Makes 10 small servings.
(Recipe from tasteofhome.com)
Brandied Cranberries
- 4 cups fresh cranberries
- 2-1/4 cups white sugar
- Grated rind of one orange
- 1/2 cup brandy
Wash cranberries and mix with sugar and orange rind. Add the brandy. Put in single layer in baking pan. Let stand for 30 minutes. Cover pan with foil and bake at 325 for 30 minutes. Store in refrigerator. Great for the holidays.
(Recipe from “Eatin’ with Sal”)
Cornbread-Sausage Stuffing
- 1 pound sage breakfast sausage, casings removed
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 8.5-ounce box corn muffin mix, baked and crumbled, or 1 14-ounce bag corn bread stuffing mix
- 3 cups fresh soft bread crumbs
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 heaping tablespoon dried sage, crumbled
- 1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme, crumbled
- 1/2 teaspoon minced dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Preheat the oven to 400. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Crumble the sausage into the skillet and cook, stirring frequently, until the sausage is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Drain the sausage on a paper towel-lined plate.
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and saute until the vegetables have softened and browned, about 10 minutes.
Place the cornbread and bread crumbs in a large bowl. Stir in the sausage and the onion-celery mixture. Stir in the chicken broth a little at a time, just until the mixture is well moistened. (You may not need all the broth). Stir in the sage, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Stir in the beaten eggs.
Spread the stuffing into a 10 by 15-inch baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for about 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for about another 5 minutes.
(Recipe from “In the Kitchen with David — comfort foods that take you home,” qvc.com)
Sweet Pecan Sweet Potatoes
- 2 eggs
- 3 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes or one 40-ounce can sweet potatoes, rinsed, drained and mashed
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 2/3 cup butter or margarine, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans
- 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 375. Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.
Place the eggs in a large bowl; beat well. Add the sweet potatoes, granulated sugar, condensed milk, 1/3 cup of the butter and the vanilla; mix well. Spoon the mixture into the prepared baking dish.
Combine pecans, brown sugar, flour and remaining 1/3 cup butter in a medium bowl. Stir with a fork until well blended. Sprinkle evenly over the sweet potato mixture.
Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 45 minutes, until the top is golden brown and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Serves 8 to 10.
(Recipe adapted by Susan Frank, Casper)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!