Cookin' with Sal: Sides to start with

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and saute until the vegetables have softened and browned, about 10 minutes.

Place the cornbread and bread crumbs in a large bowl. Stir in the sausage and the onion-celery mixture. Stir in the chicken broth a little at a time, just until the mixture is well moistened. (You may not need all the broth). Stir in the sage, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Stir in the beaten eggs.

Spread the stuffing into a 10 by 15-inch baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for about 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for about another 5 minutes.

(Recipe from “In the Kitchen with David — comfort foods that take you home,” qvc.com)

Sweet Pecan Sweet Potatoes

2 eggs

3 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes or one 40-ounce can sweet potatoes, rinsed, drained and mashed

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

2/3 cup butter or margarine, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 375. Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.