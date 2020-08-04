Cookin' with Sal: Slow and go

It’s August, but it sure feels different.
Like March, but with warmer temperatures.
Like April, but without snow.
It’s so easy to dwell on the bad, but we need to make a real effort to be more hopeful.
Especially in the kitchen, where many of us have been and will continue to be.
After the first dining out tour in May and early June, and the queen’s birthday month, when going out was expected even if on a whim, we’re back to filling the freezer and pantry shelves and eating at home.
Lately, I’ve had a nearly unquenchable craving for “Mexican” food, even declaring that the friend’s Mexican helper meal out of a box the other night was “the best thing I’d had all week.” I wasn’t lying, and I didn’t have to cook, and there was wine and baseball to watch, so it was a lovely evening.
If you are thinking of your slow cooker for winter months only, drag it out now. It won’t heat up your kitchen and it makes meal prep super easy at the end of another long, hot day.
Here are a couple you might want to try.
Chicken Soft Tacos
1 broiler/fryer (3-1/2 pounds), cut up and skin removed
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles
1/3 cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
10 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed
1-1/4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1-1/4 cups salsa
1-1/4 cups shredded lettuce
1 large tomato, chopped
3/4 cup sour cream, optional
Place the chicken in a 4-quart slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the tomato sauce, chiles, onion, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder; pour over chicken. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or until chicken is tender and juices run clear.
Remove the chicken. Shred meat with two forks and return to the slow cooker; heat through. Spoon 1/2 cup chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla. Top with cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato and sour cream if desired; roll up. Makes 5 servings. Two tacos: 749 calories.
Note: If you’re really watching your intake, the filling atop lettuce would make a great main-dish salad as well.
Black Bean Chicken Nachos
1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast
2 jars (16 ounces) black bean and corn salsa
1 each medium green pepper and sweet red pepper, chopped
Tortilla chips
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
Fresh cilantro leaves
Optional toppings: minced fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeno slices and sour cream
Place chicken, salsa and peppers in a 3- or 4-quart slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, 4 to 5 hours.
Remove chicken; shred with two forks. Return to slow cooker. Using a slotted spoon, serve chicken over chips; sprinkle with cheese and cilantro. Add toppings of choice. Makes 8 servings. 1/2 cup chicken mixture: 280 calories.
(Recipes from “Most Requested Recipes 2019”)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!