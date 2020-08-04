Cookin' with Sal: Slow and go

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s August, but it sure feels different.

Like March, but with warmer temperatures.

Like April, but without snow.

It’s so easy to dwell on the bad, but we need to make a real effort to be more hopeful.

Especially in the kitchen, where many of us have been and will continue to be.

After the first dining out tour in May and early June, and the queen’s birthday month, when going out was expected even if on a whim, we’re back to filling the freezer and pantry shelves and eating at home.

Lately, I’ve had a nearly unquenchable craving for “Mexican” food, even declaring that the friend’s Mexican helper meal out of a box the other night was “the best thing I’d had all week.” I wasn’t lying, and I didn’t have to cook, and there was wine and baseball to watch, so it was a lovely evening.

If you are thinking of your slow cooker for winter months only, drag it out now. It won’t heat up your kitchen and it makes meal prep super easy at the end of another long, hot day.

Here are a couple you might want to try.

Chicken Soft Tacos