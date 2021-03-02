Cookin' with Sal: Snacks for hoopin'

March is for hoops, and fingers crossed, all of the high school and college games that folks in the 307 care about will be played as scheduled. Given the world since March 13 last year, that’s a big win right there.
The Mountain West Conference announced Feb. 22 that there would be no fans in attendance at the conference tournament in Las Vegas. With that a popular destination for both those in Wyoming needing a break and the snowbirds already in the region, that’s disappointing.
You can still enjoy the games, however, if you are savvy enough to find them.
According to Cody Tucker of 7220.com, all Mountain West women’s games will be carried on the league’s streaming network (mountaindigitalnetowrk.com), aside from the championship game. That will air on CBS Sports Network. On the men’s side, the opening rounds can be found online only. CBS Sports Network has the rights to the quarter and semifinals. CBS will air the March 13 title game.
But whether it’s midday or late-night, you’ll want some snacking while you watch. Here are some round menu items you might want to include.
Cheesy Skillet Pizza Dip
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen bread dough dinner rolls, thawed
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 cup pizza sauce
- 1/4 cup (3/4 ounce) sliced pepperoni
- 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
Microwave butter, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and red pepper flakes, covered, until butter is melted. Cut each dinner roll into thirds; roll each piece into a ball. Dip dough balls in butter mixture; place along outer edges of a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, leaving center open. Gently stack remaining balls on top of bottom layer, leaving some space between them. Cover and let rise until almost doubled, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400. Bake until dough balls are set and beginning to brown, 15 to 18 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, 1 cup mozzarella, mayonnaise, Italian seasoning and remaining garlic powder; spoon into center of skillet. Layer with 1/4 cup mozzarella and pizza sauce. Top with remaining mozzarella and pepperoni. Brush rolls with some of remaining butter mixture; sprinkle with Parmesan.
Bake until dip is heated through and rolls are golden brown, about 10 minutes, covering loosely with foil as needed to prevent rolls from becoming too dark. Sprinkle with basil. Serves 18.
(Recipe from Most Requested Comfort Foods)
Crunchy Chocolate Basketball Bark
- 30 orange candy melt wafers
- Black food coloring marker
- 16 ounces melted and tempered milk chocolate or melted confectionery coating*
- 1/3 cup peanuts
- 1/2 cup pretzels broken into small pieces
- 12 Pringles Original broken into small pieces
*Use all light cocoa candy melts or for a darker color, mix half light cocoa candy melts with another half of dark cocoa candy melts.
Draw basketball seam lines on the flat side of each orange candy melt wafer.
Stir the peanuts, pretzels, and Pringles into the chocolate.
Spread out into an even layer on a parchment paper lined baking sheet.
Starting around the edge and moving into the center, press the orange candy melt basketballs into the chocolate, leaving enough space to cut around them.
Refrigerate for 3 to 5 minutes just until the chocolate dries but is not set hard.
Remove and cut the chocolate into pieces.
Return to the refrigerator for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the chocolate hardens completely.
Break apart and serve.
(Recipe from hungryhappenings.com)
