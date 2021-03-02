Cookin' with Sal: Snacks for hoopin'

March is for hoops, and fingers crossed, all of the high school and college games that folks in the 307 care about will be played as scheduled. Given the world since March 13 last year, that’s a big win right there.

The Mountain West Conference announced Feb. 22 that there would be no fans in attendance at the conference tournament in Las Vegas. With that a popular destination for both those in Wyoming needing a break and the snowbirds already in the region, that’s disappointing.

You can still enjoy the games, however, if you are savvy enough to find them.

According to Cody Tucker of 7220.com, all Mountain West women’s games will be carried on the league’s streaming network (mountaindigitalnetowrk.com), aside from the championship game. That will air on CBS Sports Network. On the men’s side, the opening rounds can be found online only. CBS Sports Network has the rights to the quarter and semifinals. CBS will air the March 13 title game.

But whether it’s midday or late-night, you’ll want some snacking while you watch. Here are some round menu items you might want to include.

Cheesy Skillet Pizza Dip