Cookin' with Sal: Snacks to watch movies by

Raise your hand if you’ve watched more movies in the last year than you have in your life.
My hand is raised.
Living 25 minutes from a theater in the winter makes movie going not high on our list, even before the pandemic. And whether it was college or pro football, college basketball or baseball, we always seemed to have something to watch.
So when the pandemic came and we sadly learned it was not going to be for “two weeks,” and we could not “live our lives,” and there was no sports, movies were how we passed the time.
For a while, I made a list, thinking it would be fun to look back on.
Then the sticky note got full and blessedly the weather improved to sit out on occasion and enjoy friends, so we took a movie break.
But with the double digit negative wind chill 10 days ago, we were back at it.
I chose “Spotlight,” which while not necessarily a Valentine’s Day recommend, was a great, great movie about two of my favorite things — real, printed newspapers and the Catholic church.
It occurs to me that the best time to start a movie is the dinner hour, so that it is over before bedtime for old people like us.
So here are some snacks you might want to whip up the next time you choose a movie over a meal. I highly recommend it. It’s just a coincidence that both of these delights are meatless, so they are perfect for Friday night movie watching these next six weeks.
Deep-fried Mac & Cheese Shells
2 cups uncooked small pasta shells
20 uncooked jumbo pasta shells
2 tablespoons butter
1 package (16 ounces) Velveeta, cubed
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup heavy whipping cream
¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1-½ cups 2 percent milk, divided
2 large eggs
2 cups panko bread crumbs
½ cup all-purpose flour
Oil for deep-fat frying
Cook pastas separately according to package directions for al dente; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt butter over low heat.
Add Velveeta, cheddar cheese, cream and ¼ cup Parmesan cheese.
Cook and stir over low heat until blended. Remove from the heat.
In another large saucepan, combine small pasta shells and half of the cheese mixture; set aside.
For dipping sauce, stir 1 cup milk into remaining cheese mixture; keep warm.
In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs with remaining milk. In another shallow bowl, mix bread crumbs with remaining Parmesan cheese.
Place flour in a third shallow bowl.
Fill each large shell with scant 1/4 cup past mixture. Dip in flour to coat all sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then in bread crumb mixture, patting to help coating adhere.
In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry shells, a few at a time, 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until dark golden brown. Drain on paper towels.
Serve with dipping sauce.
Makes 20 appetizers.
Risotto Balls (Arancini)
1-½ cups water
1 cup uncooked arborio rice
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
2/3 cup sun-dried tomato pesto
2 cups panko bread crumbs, divided
Marinara sauce, warmed
Preheat oven to 375. In a large saucepan, combine water, rice and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, 18 to 20 minutes.
Let stand, covered, 10 minutes.
Transfer to a large bowl, cool slightly. Add eggs and pesto; stir in 1 cup bread crumbs.
Place remaining bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Shape rice mixture into 1-¼inch balls.
Roll in bread crumbs, patting to help coating adhere.
Place on greased 15 by 10-inch baking pans. Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.
Serve with marinara sauce. Makes about 3 dozen.
