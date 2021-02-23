Cookin' with Sal: Snacks to watch movies by

Raise your hand if you’ve watched more movies in the last year than you have in your life.

My hand is raised.

Living 25 minutes from a theater in the winter makes movie going not high on our list, even before the pandemic. And whether it was college or pro football, college basketball or baseball, we always seemed to have something to watch.

So when the pandemic came and we sadly learned it was not going to be for “two weeks,” and we could not “live our lives,” and there was no sports, movies were how we passed the time.

For a while, I made a list, thinking it would be fun to look back on.

Then the sticky note got full and blessedly the weather improved to sit out on occasion and enjoy friends, so we took a movie break.

But with the double digit negative wind chill 10 days ago, we were back at it.

I chose “Spotlight,” which while not necessarily a Valentine’s Day recommend, was a great, great movie about two of my favorite things — real, printed newspapers and the Catholic church.

It occurs to me that the best time to start a movie is the dinner hour, so that it is over before bedtime for old people like us.