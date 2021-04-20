Cookin' with Sal: Snacks with Oscar

The 93rd Academy Awards are Sunday evening, and who among us hasn’t watched more movies in the last year than ever before?
Last spring, we went through 13 consecutive weeks with at least a movie a week, which is 1,000% more than we usually watch.
Admittedly, we have not seen any of the films nominated for Best Picture, but that is nothing new — we rarely have seen any before the awards and rather use the clips at the ceremony to determine which we might be remotely interested in.
But I digress. Now that “Sister Wives,” is over for the season and I’ve seen seemingly every “Home Town,” with cuteness overload Ben and Erin on HGTV, the Academy Awards will provide for some interesting Sunday evening viewing.
And there will be snacks.
In our household, pizza was always Peggy Jane the Mom’s Academy Award tradition — pepperoni and anchovies — which are nearly impossible to find in Casper. Although not nearly as good as baked in, a can of anchovies from the grocery is must-have in my pantry for just such emergencies.
Here are a few ideas you might want to try, either all at once for a big spread or individually for primo snacking while viewing.
I loved several movies we saw in the last year, and would rank “The Two Popes,” and “Glory Road,” as my favorites. In addition, of course, to “Draft Day,” which is must viewing every April and any time I need a good NFL Draft fix.
Fried Ravioli
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs
1 cup Italian bread crumbs
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 pound cheese ravioli
Vegetable oil, for frying
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley
Set up a dredging station: Add flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs in three separate shallow bowls. Season breadcrumbs with salt and pepper.
Dredge ravioli in flour, then dip in eggs and toss in breadcrumbs until fully coated.
In a large deep skillet or shallow pot, heat 1-1/2 inches vegetable oil until shimmering. Add ravioli and fry until golden, about 3 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer ravioli to a paper towel-lined baking sheet or plate.
Sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley and serve with marinara.
Prosecco Grapes
2 pounds green grapes
1 (750 ml) bottle prosecco
4 ounces vodka
1/2 cup sugar
In a large bowl, pour prosecco and vodka over grapes. Let soak in fridge at least 1 hour.
Drain grapes in a colander and pat dry, then transfer to a small baking sheet and pour sugar on top. Shake pan back and forth until grapes are fully coated in sugar.
Serve in a bowl.
Bacon Parm Crackers
1 package bacon strips, cut in half
32 Club crackers
1/2 cup fresly grated Parmesan
Freshly ground black pepper
Ranch dressing, for dipping
Preheat oven to 350 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Arrange crackers on baking sheet and sprinkle with Parmesan. Tightly wrap each cracker with bacon and place seam-side down, then top with more Parmesan.
Bake until bacon is cooked through and bites are crispy, 45 to 48 minutes.
Season with pepper and serve with ranch for dipping.
For air fryer: Sprinkle crackers with Parmesan. Tightly wrap each cracker with bacon and place seam-side down on a baking sheet, top with more Parmesan.
Arrange crackers in basket of Air Fryer, working in single layer batches of 5 or 6, spaced at least 1/4-inch apart, as necessary to not overcrowd basket. Cook at 350 until bacon is cooked through and bites are crispy, about 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Season with pepper and serve with ranch for dipping.
Baked Biscuit Wreath Dip
1 can refrigerated biscuits (such as Pillsbury)
Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing biscuits
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan
2 cups shredded mozzarella
1 cup ricotta
3/4 cup frozen spinach, defrosted and chopped
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish
Preheat oven to 350. Halve biscuits and flatten each one out, then roll into a ball and place in an oven-proof skillet seam side down. Arrange in a ring around the skillet. Brush biscuits with olive oil and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon Parmesan.
In a large bowl, combine mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, Parmesan, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and salt and mix until combined.
Spoon dip into center of skillet and sprinkle with red pepper flakes.
Bake until warmed through, bubbly and golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve hot.
