Cookin' with Sal: Snacks with Oscar

The 93rd Academy Awards are Sunday evening, and who among us hasn’t watched more movies in the last year than ever before?

Last spring, we went through 13 consecutive weeks with at least a movie a week, which is 1,000% more than we usually watch.

Admittedly, we have not seen any of the films nominated for Best Picture, but that is nothing new — we rarely have seen any before the awards and rather use the clips at the ceremony to determine which we might be remotely interested in.

But I digress. Now that “Sister Wives,” is over for the season and I’ve seen seemingly every “Home Town,” with cuteness overload Ben and Erin on HGTV, the Academy Awards will provide for some interesting Sunday evening viewing.

And there will be snacks.

In our household, pizza was always Peggy Jane the Mom’s Academy Award tradition — pepperoni and anchovies — which are nearly impossible to find in Casper. Although not nearly as good as baked in, a can of anchovies from the grocery is must-have in my pantry for just such emergencies.

Here are a few ideas you might want to try, either all at once for a big spread or individually for primo snacking while viewing.