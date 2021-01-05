Cookin' with Sal: Soup for supper

When the wind is whipping and you just can’t get warm, soup is the answer.

Soup all day in the slow cooker is terrific, but don’t add the noodles or other pasta until the end. And let’s face it, there are some mornings when building a pot of soup is just not going to happen.

Here are some quick, stove top soup recipes you might want to try. And don’t forget the most famous stove top soup of all, the Pioneer Woman’s Seven Can wonder, which I make all of the time. The trouble is, it makes a ton, so it seems like I just get finished with one batch of leftovers when I think it’s time to make it again.

Not going to the store for a single thing is beyond tempting these days, especially when the cans are in the pantry, the Velveeta is in the fridge, and the minuscule amount of reserved browned ground beef is available nearly every night for Seven-Can Soup.

Nearly all of the ingredients for these three can hang out in your pantry as well. Just add the fresh produce, ground beef and sausage to your shopping list and you’re good to go times three.

We made it to January, which makes us that much closer to summer — and yes, I’m counting — this year more than ever.

Quick Cream of Mushroom Soup