Cookin' with Sal: Soup for supper

When the wind is whipping and you just can’t get warm, soup is the answer.
Soup all day in the slow cooker is terrific, but don’t add the noodles or other pasta until the end. And let’s face it, there are some mornings when building a pot of soup is just not going to happen.
Here are some quick, stove top soup recipes you might want to try. And don’t forget the most famous stove top soup of all, the Pioneer Woman’s Seven Can wonder, which I make all of the time. The trouble is, it makes a ton, so it seems like I just get finished with one batch of leftovers when I think it’s time to make it again.
Not going to the store for a single thing is beyond tempting these days, especially when the cans are in the pantry, the Velveeta is in the fridge, and the minuscule amount of reserved browned ground beef is available nearly every night for Seven-Can Soup.
Nearly all of the ingredients for these three can hang out in your pantry as well. Just add the fresh produce, ground beef and sausage to your shopping list and you’re good to go times three.
We made it to January, which makes us that much closer to summer — and yes, I’m counting — this year more than ever.
Quick Cream of Mushroom Soup
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup chopped onion
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
1 cup half-and-half cream
In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and onion until tender.
Mix flour, salt, pepper and 1 can broth until smooth; stir into mushroom mixture. Stir in remaining can of broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat; stir in cream. Simmer, uncovered, until flavors are blended, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serves 6.
Contest-Winning Stuffed Pepper Soup
1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve long grain and wild rice
1 pound ground beef
2 cups chopped green pepper
1 cup chopped onion
1 jar (26 ounces) chunky tomato pasta sauce
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (14 ounces) beef broth
Prepare rice according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cook the beef, green peppers and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the pasta sauce, tomatoes, broth and prepared rice; heat through. Serves 8.
Country Sausage Soup
3/4 pound bulk pork sausage
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3/4 to 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained
In a large saucepan, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in the tomatoes, broth, thyme, rosemary and pepper. Bring to a boil. Stir in the beans; heat through. Serves 4.
(Recipes from tasteofhome.com)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.