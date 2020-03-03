Cookin' with Sal: Soup for what ails us (the weather)

Yes, we absolutely know where it is that we reside.

Yes, we know that winter is a season.

It’s just that, well, we’re over it. All of us. Even the ones who complain when it’s “hot.” Even the ones who prefer shredding to boating. Even the ones who say they like any season without bugs.

We are over it. We are over the four inches and hideous roads when a “dusting” is predicted. We are over waking to snow when absolutely none was forecast. We are over roads that melt in the day and freeze at night.

There is 60 minutes of hope on the horizon. On Sunday, it may be cold, but we’ll be able to see it for an hour later in evening. So there is that.

When you don’t want to leave the house and are lucky enough to be able to stay in, little soothes more than a pot of homemade soup.

Here are two varieties, one with meat, one without. Each serves eight, so if you don’t have a big crew, freeze half for the next cold spell.

This, in theory, should be the last worst month. Should. Be.

Then again, we know about the down coats covering Easter dresses (April 12) and the heavy, wet snow at state track (May 21-23).