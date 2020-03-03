Cookin' with Sal: Soup for what ails us (the weather)

Yes, we absolutely know where it is that we reside.
Yes, we know that winter is a season.
It’s just that, well, we’re over it. All of us. Even the ones who complain when it’s “hot.” Even the ones who prefer shredding to boating. Even the ones who say they like any season without bugs.
We are over it. We are over the four inches and hideous roads when a “dusting” is predicted. We are over waking to snow when absolutely none was forecast. We are over roads that melt in the day and freeze at night.
There is 60 minutes of hope on the horizon. On Sunday, it may be cold, but we’ll be able to see it for an hour later in evening. So there is that.
When you don’t want to leave the house and are lucky enough to be able to stay in, little soothes more than a pot of homemade soup.
Here are two varieties, one with meat, one without. Each serves eight, so if you don’t have a big crew, freeze half for the next cold spell.
This, in theory, should be the last worst month. Should. Be.
Then again, we know about the down coats covering Easter dresses (April 12) and the heavy, wet snow at state track (May 21-23).
All-Day Soup
1 beef flank steak (1½ pounds), cut into ½-inch cubes
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
5 medium carrots, thinly sliced
4 cups shredded cabbage
4 medium red potatoes, sliced
2 celery ribs, diced
2 cans (14½ ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
2 cans (14½ ounces each) beef broth
1 can (10¾ ounces) condensed tomato soup, undiluted
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
In a large skillet, brown the steak and onion in oil; drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours or until meat is tender. Serves 8.
Hearty Potato Soup
6 medium potatoes, peeled and sliced
2 carrots, chopped
6 celery ribs, chopped
8 cups water
1 onion, chopped
6 tablespoons butter, cubed
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1½ cups 2 percent milk
In a Dutch oven, cook the potatoes, carrots and celery in water until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain, reserving liquid and set aside vegetables.
In the same pan, saute onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Gently stir in cooked vegetables. Add 1 cup or more of reserved cooking liquid until soup is desired consistency. Serves 8 to 10.
(Recipes from “Best Loved Recipes,” Taste of Home)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.