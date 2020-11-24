Cookin' with Sal: Soup for what ails us

If you know people who are sick during this holiday season, you certainly are not alone.

If you are able to prepare a meal this week for those in your household, consider yourselves among the very luckiest ones.

And once the feast is over, it’s time to think about what to do with all of the deliciousness that remains.

In my world this year, the Re-run Pie that the son requires was made before his dinner is served, with leftovers from the porch-delivered dinner.

Homemade soup is a great way to feed those who are ailing and also use up some leftovers.

This simmers for a long time, so it’s a great thing to put on before your Friday decorating or football watching begins.

It is best served the second day, so plan on it for Saturday night and that takes care of food for the weekend.

It makes an absolute ton, so if you have neighbors you are checking on, leave a batch on their porch along with a loaf of good bread. They will be eternally grateful.

And there cannot be one person left in the 307 who doesn’t have this magic recipe, but I will print it again for you just in case.