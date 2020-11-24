Cookin' with Sal: Soup for what ails us

If you know people who are sick during this holiday season, you certainly are not alone.
If you are able to prepare a meal this week for those in your household, consider yourselves among the very luckiest ones.
And once the feast is over, it’s time to think about what to do with all of the deliciousness that remains.
In my world this year, the Re-run Pie that the son requires was made before his dinner is served, with leftovers from the porch-delivered dinner.
Homemade soup is a great way to feed those who are ailing and also use up some leftovers.
This simmers for a long time, so it’s a great thing to put on before your Friday decorating or football watching begins.
It is best served the second day, so plan on it for Saturday night and that takes care of food for the weekend.
It makes an absolute ton, so if you have neighbors you are checking on, leave a batch on their porch along with a loaf of good bread. They will be eternally grateful.
And there cannot be one person left in the 307 who doesn’t have this magic recipe, but I will print it again for you just in case.
Old-Fashioned Turkey Noodle Soup
Broth:
1 leftover turkey carcass (from 12- to 14-pound turkey)
2 cooked turkey wings, meat removed
2 cooked turkey drumsticks, meat removed
1 turkey neck bone
1 medium unpeeled onion, cut into wedges
2 small unpeeled carrots, cut into chunks
6 to 8 garlic cloves, peeled
4 quarts plus 1 cup cold water, divided
Soup:
3 quarts water
5 cups uncooked egg noodles
2 cups diced carrots
2 cups diced celery
3 cups cubed cooked turkey
¼ cup minced fresh parsley
2-½ teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons dried thyme
1 teaspoon pepper
Place the turkey carcass, bones from wings and drumsticks, neck bone, onion, carrots and garlic in a 15- by 10-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 1 hour, turning once.
Transfer the carcass, bones and vegetables to an 8-quart stock pot. Add 4 quarts cold water; set aside. Pour remaining cold water into baking pan, stirring to loosen browned bits. Add to pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 3 to 4 hours.
Cool slightly. Strain broth; discard bones and vegetables. Set stock pot in an ice-water bath until broth cools, stirring occasionally. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Skim fat from broth. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, bring 3 quarts water to a boil. Add noodles and carrots; cook for 4 minutes. Add celery; cook 5 to 7 minutes longer or until noodles and vegetables are tender. Drain; add to simmering broth. Add cubed turkey; heat through. Stir in the parsley, salt, thyme and pepper.
(Recipe from tasteofhome.com)
One-Dish Re-Run
Leftover stuffing
Leftover gravy (if you don’t have several cups left, open a jar and no one will know)
Leftover mashed and/or sweet potatoes
Leftover turkey, cubed
Leftover green bean/mushroom soup casserole
To make while putting away leftovers:
Combine stuffing and gravy. Microwave until warm and stuffing is fairly moist.
In round pie pan, make a crust with the stuffing/gravy mixture, patting on bottom and up sides of pan.
Stir turkey and green bean casserole together.
Spoon turkey mixture over stuffing.
Dab spoonfuls of mashed or candied sweet potatoes on top, making full top layer or dabs of dumplings.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Before serving:
Preheat oven to 350. If pie has been refrigerated, bake for about 40 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
If it is being constructed from individual leftovers just before serving, you’ll want to microwave the stuffing and gravy separately before combining to make the crust. Bake for about 30 minutes if whole pie has not been refrigerated.
Serve with sides of candied sweet potatoes, especially if you used white mashed as the topping, and cranberry sauce. Makes 4 medium-sized servings; about 2 for the grown-up Son.
(This is a Sal original recipe)
