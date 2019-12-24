Cookin' with Sal: Soup, salad for casual supper

Once the bustle of the holiday has passed, people still need to eat.

And if you tire of ham sandwiches, you might be looking for something new to try.

Then again, if you’re like me and would never get tired of ham sandwiches — or any sandwiches for that matter — this soup might just be the thing to elevate your sandwiches to a hearty, warm meal. And we include a salad, because after the fudge and the brownies and the cereal mix and, you know, who couldn’t use a fresh green salad about now?

God and roads willing, as you read this, we’ll be in Wisconsin, sharing Christmas with Peggy Jane the Mom. It will definitely be a quiet one, and that’s not always a bad thing.

Here’s hoping you enjoy the holiday, make time to remember the blessings you have been granted, (even if they are not all at the table with you), and that you remembered everything you need before the store closes. If you find an open store, get more butter and another bottle of wine, because, really, those are the two things you’re likely to need the most.

Cheddar Cheese & Beer Soup

¼ cup butter, cubed

¾ pound potatoes, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups)