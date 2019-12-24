Cookin' with Sal: Soup, salad for casual supper

Once the bustle of the holiday has passed, people still need to eat.
And if you tire of ham sandwiches, you might be looking for something new to try.
Then again, if you’re like me and would never get tired of ham sandwiches — or any sandwiches for that matter — this soup might just be the thing to elevate your sandwiches to a hearty, warm meal. And we include a salad, because after the fudge and the brownies and the cereal mix and, you know, who couldn’t use a fresh green salad about now?
God and roads willing, as you read this, we’ll be in Wisconsin, sharing Christmas with Peggy Jane the Mom. It will definitely be a quiet one, and that’s not always a bad thing.
Here’s hoping you enjoy the holiday, make time to remember the blessings you have been granted, (even if they are not all at the table with you), and that you remembered everything you need before the store closes. If you find an open store, get more butter and another bottle of wine, because, really, those are the two things you’re likely to need the most.
Cheddar Cheese & Beer Soup
¼ cup butter, cubed
¾ pound potatoes, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups)
4 celery ribs, chopped (about 2 cups)
2 medium onions, chopped (about 1½ cups)
2 medium carrots, sliced (about 1 cup)
½ cup all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 cups chicken stock
3 cups (12 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 cups 2 percent milk
½ cup beer or apple juice
In a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add potatoes, celery, onions and carrots; cook and stir 5 to 7 minutes or until onions are tender.
Stir in flour, salt, mustard and cayenne until blended; gradually stir in stock. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 to 12 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add remaining ingredients; cook and stir until cheese is melted. Serves 6.
(Recipe “2014 Holiday & Celebrations”)
Mandarin Orange Salad
For the salad:
3 cups baby spinach
3 cups arugula
1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup toasted walnuts
¾ cup dried cranberries
½ cup shaved Parmesan
Pinch of flaky sea salt
For the dressing:
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon orange juice
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
In a large bowl, toss together spinach, arugula, mandarins, walnuts, and cranberries.
In a medium bowl, whisk together red wine vinegar, orange juice, honey, poppy seeds, and mustard. Slowly pour in oil while whisking until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.
Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine. Top with Parmesan and a pinch of sea salt. Serves 4.
(Recipe from delish.com)
