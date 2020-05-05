Cookin' with Sal: Special for mom

It’s hard to think about, let alone write about, Mother’s Day without getting a big ol’ lump in the throat.
Because my lottery pandemic house is still not a reality, the chances of me seeing both of my kids up close seems pretty distant at this point.
Never in March did I think this would stretch to Mother’s Day.
So it is what it is, but if my mom were within less than 900 miles, I would make her this tasty salad and deliver it. She has more people in and out of her house than many isolated seniors do, and she talks on the phone with friends and family frequently. We are all grateful for that, but when it comes to mealtime, she’s mostly alone in her chair.
If you know a mom likely alone, why not fix up a pretty plate, call and deliver it to her on Sunday? It just might make her week.
Add a fresh roll and a piece of this yummy, cool dessert, and you have a lovely, lighter Mother’s Day meal.
Spinach Chicken Salad
- 5 cups cubed cooked chicken (about 3 whole breasts)
- 2 cups green grape halves
- 1 cup snow peas
- 2 cups packed torn spinach
- 2-1/2 cups sliced celery
- 7 ounces spiral pasta or elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
- 1 jar (6 ounces) marinated artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
- 1/2 large cucumber, sliced
- 3 green onions with tops, sliced
Dressing:
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried minced onion
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Large spinach leaves, optional
- Orange slices, optional
In a large bowl, combine the chicken, grapes, peas, spinach, celery, pasta, artichoke hearts, cucumber and green onions. Cover and refrigerate. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining ingredeints. Cover and refrigerate.
Just before serving, whisk the dressing and pour over salad; toss to coat. If desired, serve on a spinach leaf and garnish with oranges.
Serves 8 to 10.
(Recipe from “Best Loved Recipes”)
Orange Creamsicle Bars
- 1-1/2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs
- 6 tablespoons butter, melted
- Pinch of salt
- 1 (3 ounce) box orange gelatin
- 3/4 cup boiling water
- 3/4 cup cold water
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 8 ounces whipped topping
Line an 8 by 8-inch pan with parchment paper and spray the inside of the pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
Mix the vanilla wafer crumbs with the melted butter and pinch of salt until all the crumbs are coated with butter. Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan.
Place in the freezer for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the orange gelatin with the boiling water until dissolved.
Once the gelatin is dissolved, stir in the cold water. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, whip the cream cheese for one minute at medium speed. Then, add the orange gelatin mixture and mix until combined.
Add 1 cup of the whipped topping to the mixture and mix until combined.
Evenly spread the orange mixture onto the crust and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
After one hour, evenly spread the rest of the whipped topping over the orange layer. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serves 8 to 10.
Note: For variation, try a different flavor of gelatin.
(Recipe from David Venable, QVC)
