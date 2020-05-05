Cookin' with Sal: Special for mom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s hard to think about, let alone write about, Mother’s Day without getting a big ol’ lump in the throat.

Because my lottery pandemic house is still not a reality, the chances of me seeing both of my kids up close seems pretty distant at this point.

Never in March did I think this would stretch to Mother’s Day.

So it is what it is, but if my mom were within less than 900 miles, I would make her this tasty salad and deliver it. She has more people in and out of her house than many isolated seniors do, and she talks on the phone with friends and family frequently. We are all grateful for that, but when it comes to mealtime, she’s mostly alone in her chair.

If you know a mom likely alone, why not fix up a pretty plate, call and deliver it to her on Sunday? It just might make her week.

Add a fresh roll and a piece of this yummy, cool dessert, and you have a lovely, lighter Mother’s Day meal.

Spinach Chicken Salad



