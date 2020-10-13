Cookin' with Sal: Stove top stew tastes cozy

We were talking about food the other day at work (when don’t we?) and I asked the difference between a parsnip and a turnip.
Peggy Jane the Mom’s beef stew is so much better than mine and I have no idea why. She uses just potatoes, carrots, celery and onion, and most of the flavor comes from the cooking all afternoon, beef dredged in flour that makes the gravy, goodness.
Here is a stew that mirrors Mom’s, with a few additional herbs added for good measure. I don’t think she uses bouillon cubes, but I know there is Worcestershire in her sauce.
Looks like the weather is turning again, perhaps this time for good.
Not everyone has the luxury of taking more than two hours to cook dinner, but this is a great weekend project.
And no matter how you make it, be sure to have biscuits and lots of butter to accompany.
Beef Stew
2 pounds cubed beef stew meat
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
4 cubes beef bouillon, crumbled
4 cups water
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 teaspoon dried parsley
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
3 large potatoes, peeled and cubed
4 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
4 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 large onion, chopped
2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons cold water
In a large pot or dutch oven, cook beef in oil over medium heat until brown. Dissolve bouillon in water and pour into pot. Stir in rosemary, parsley and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer 1 hour.
Stir in potatoes, carrots, celery, and onion into the pot. Dissolve cornstarch in 2 teaspoons cold water and stir into stew. Cover and simmer 1 hour more. Serves 10.
Note: If you want a thicker stew, take cover off for last 15 to 20 minutes of cooking.
(Recipe allrecipes. com)
Homemade Biscuits
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, very cold (chill in freezer for 10 to 20 minutes)
¾ cup whole milk
Preheat oven to 425 and line a cookie sheet with nonstick parchment paper. Set aside.
Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a large bowl and mix well. Set aside
Remove your butter from the refrigerator and either cut it into your flour mixture using a pastry cuter or use a box grater to shred the butter into small pieces and then add to the flour mixture and stir.
Cut the butter or combine the grated butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Add milk, using a wooden spoon or spatula to stir until combined.
Transfer biscuit dough to a well-floured surface and use your hands to gently work the dough together. If the dough is too sticky, add flour until it is manageable.
Once the dough is cohesive, fold in half over itself and use your hands to gently flatten layers together. Rotate the dough 90 degrees and fold in half again, repeating this step 5 to 6 times but taking care to not overwork the dough.
Use your hands (do not use a rolling pin) to flatten the dough to 1 inch thick and lightly dust a 2-¾ round biscuit cutter with flour.
Making close cuts, press the biscuit cutter straight down into the dough and drop the biscuit onto your prepared baking sheet.
Repeat until you have gotten as many biscuits as possible and place less than 1/2-inch apart on baking sheet.
Once you have gotten as many biscuits as possible out of the dough, gently rework the dough to get another biscuit or two until you have at least 6 biscuits.
Bake at 425 for 12 minutes or until tops are beginning to just turn lightly golden brown.
If desired, brush with melted salted butter immediately after removing from the oven. Serve warm and enjoy. Makes 6.
(Recipe from sugarspunrun.com)
