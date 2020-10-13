Cookin' with Sal: Stove top stew tastes cozy

¾ cup whole milk

Preheat oven to 425 and line a cookie sheet with nonstick parchment paper. Set aside.

Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a large bowl and mix well. Set aside

Remove your butter from the refrigerator and either cut it into your flour mixture using a pastry cuter or use a box grater to shred the butter into small pieces and then add to the flour mixture and stir.

Cut the butter or combine the grated butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Add milk, using a wooden spoon or spatula to stir until combined.

Transfer biscuit dough to a well-floured surface and use your hands to gently work the dough together. If the dough is too sticky, add flour until it is manageable.

Once the dough is cohesive, fold in half over itself and use your hands to gently flatten layers together. Rotate the dough 90 degrees and fold in half again, repeating this step 5 to 6 times but taking care to not overwork the dough.

Use your hands (do not use a rolling pin) to flatten the dough to 1 inch thick and lightly dust a 2-¾ round biscuit cutter with flour.