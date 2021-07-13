Cookin' with Sal: The first recipe shall be last

June 28, 1997, Page C1, Casper Star-Tribune.
“Some wonder about my qualifications to write a weekly food column. They are simple: I love to eat and cook. I love food.”
And with that, this wild, weekly 24-year run began.
I had a LOT of high hair in my column mug then, and as hard as it is to imagine, the frames on my glasses were bigger than they are now. And my teeth looked much whiter.
In June 1997, we were fresh off the Super Bowl XXI win in New Orleans, and my sister’s fairy tale wedding at a gorgeous Catholic church and reception at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California. But those of you with me for the whole ride already know that.
You know that just two years later, we experienced the summer from hell, when I was gone a total of five weeks and Fritz the Dad’s esophageal cancer went from diagnosis the Friday before Memorial Day to death the day before Peggy Jane the Mom’s birthday the end of August.
You know that I had no space to share the deepest grief I had ever known and the kindness that my family was shown in myriad ways, and so I wrote about it in this space — about how Peggy Jane the Mom, bleary with grief and no sleep — orchestrated the perfect reception at their dream house on the lake, because she knew that’s what her Fritz would have wanted.
You’ve been with me as both kids, Skinny Son and Mouse the Daughter, went from 13 and 6 to 37 and 30. The 37-year-old marries this month and I could not be more thrilled. The 30-year-old is in a constant state of exhaustion and works nights, but still manages to be a wonderful wife to her perfectly suited Kyle and mom to our littles, 6 and 4.
You know I think the best entertaining is food you prepare yourself, but you also know that even I can appreciate a good caterer sometimes, like this week for example. Too much is too much, and I even am willing to admit that occasionally. However I will bake the cake, because as I’ve said for years, I am baking my own cake because I want it to taste good. And you already know that it will be lemon.
I’m planning on more, not less, time in my ridiculously tiny kitchen.
I’m planning to continue to dream of a massive all-white kitchen with lemon yellow and light blue accents, just like Peggy Jane the Mom’s.
I’m planning on more, not less, entertaining.
I’m planning that all of our travel — and there is a lot — will still revolve around food, including the awful fast-food breakfasts my partner insists upon.
Mostly, I am planning to remember the kindnesses you have shown me through all of these years and all of these columns.
I wanted us to feel like we were sitting around the kitchen table, drinking coffee and sharing recipes or at least talking about them.
This is the first I shared. I would love for you to have a fresh, unstained, not torn copy.
Enjoy!
Strawberry Delight
(Called Strawberry Glop by Peggy Jane the Mom, until she decided it needed a more refined name for “handing out”)
1 angel food cake (store-bought ring is fine)
1 large package strawberry Jell-O
1 large package frozen strawberries in syrup (don’t use the “healthy” ones with no syrup)
1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened slightly
Early in the day or the night before serving:
Line a 9- by 13-inch pan with waxed paper long enough to go up two ends of pan as well as bottom. Tear angel food cake into small pieces and place in pan.
In large mixing bowl, dissolve Jello with two cups boiling water. Add frozen strawberries and syrup and stir until thawed. Add softened ice cream and stir until large pieces are melted.
Pour mixture over angel food cake. Poke cake pieces down until all are covered. Refrigerate.
About an hour before serving, check to make sure dessert has “set up.” If it hasn’t, pop in the freezer and it will be fine.
Before serving, invert pan onto cookie sheet lined with foil or parchment paper and peel off waxed paper. Cut with knife and spatula into nice, neat squares. One pan makes 15 generous servings.
(Recipe from the best cook I know, Peggy Jane the Mom)
