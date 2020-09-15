Cookin' with Sal: They're the bomb

There’s something about the calendar and the kitchen that have always gone together in my mind.
Constant Readers know that for more than 20 years, this space (or wherever it has been) has matched recipes to the season of the year to the best of my ability. You know I’m not a griller and I’m not very outdoorsy, so summer is the toughest space to fill.
But once the calendar turns September, even in this COVID wackiness, I’m all about the kitchen.
When we returned from Wisconsin, the food marathon began.
First was chicken and noodles, then a menu straight from the 1960’s — breaded cube steak, roasted red potatoes and Alcova’s Favorite Sweet Corn, which I managed to do without losing any finger portions.
Then it was Labor Day and an expected turn in weather, so I grabbed crock pot number one and built “fall supper,” which my kids have loved since they were little. They may have been the world’s pickiest eaters at one point, but true to their genes, Polish sausage and sauerkraut has always been a favorite of theirs.
On Tuesday, blizzard day, I was so super proud of myself because I used crock pot number two for the first red chili batch of the season. The plan was to simmer it all day and have it ready when the bus driver and I made it home safely. But we lost power for 6 hours, which didn’t let the chili slowly simmer like it should have.
Thankfully, the power came on right at dinner time, so I quickly warmed it on the stove top. It was okay, but lacked that slow simmered depth of flavor.
I have decided that the lack of Mountain West football is not going to stop us from eating football food this fall. We may not have the Cowboys or the Hawkeyes, but there is college football a couple of days a week (including a full 12 hours on Saturday) and NFL three times a week. With high school football just across the street, we may just survive.
These are a fabulous new find and could not be easier. They are perfect with soup or any other dippable main dish. Pro tip though: DO NOT skip the freeze the cheese step or you will have a sheet pan of fried cheese, which is delicious, but not exactly the point here.
Grilled Cheese Bombs
- 16 1-inch cubes cheddar cheese
- 1 tube biscuit dough for 8 biscuits
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon chopped parsley
- Kosher salt
Place cheese cubes on a small sheet tray and freeze for 1 to 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove biscuits from can and using a serrated paring knife, cut the biscuit in half horizontally, creating two rounds.
Place one square cheese in the center of sliced biscuit and wrap dough to cover cheese. Pinch to seal and place on the prepared baking sheet, seam side down. Repeat until all cheese and biscuit are used.
In a small bowl, combine butter with parsley. Brush on bombs and season with salt. Bake until golden, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve.
(Recipe from delish.com)
