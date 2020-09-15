Cookin' with Sal: They're the bomb

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s something about the calendar and the kitchen that have always gone together in my mind.

Constant Readers know that for more than 20 years, this space (or wherever it has been) has matched recipes to the season of the year to the best of my ability. You know I’m not a griller and I’m not very outdoorsy, so summer is the toughest space to fill.

But once the calendar turns September, even in this COVID wackiness, I’m all about the kitchen.

When we returned from Wisconsin, the food marathon began.

First was chicken and noodles, then a menu straight from the 1960’s — breaded cube steak, roasted red potatoes and Alcova’s Favorite Sweet Corn, which I managed to do without losing any finger portions.

Then it was Labor Day and an expected turn in weather, so I grabbed crock pot number one and built “fall supper,” which my kids have loved since they were little. They may have been the world’s pickiest eaters at one point, but true to their genes, Polish sausage and sauerkraut has always been a favorite of theirs.