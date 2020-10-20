Cookin' with Sal: This one works

I love Facebook to see pictures of my girls, and the grand babies of my friends.
I don’t love it for politics and unverified “news.”
And lately, I’ve been captivated by the delicious looking and easy sounding recipes.
With hundreds and hundreds of cookbooks in my teeny tiny house and any recipe I could think to look up on the World Wide Web, it seems like overkill.
But it’s not.
So with no oven still, I was interested when I saw several share this over the last couple of weeks.
It looked ridiculously simple and I really didn’t need to watch the video. (I rarely watch videos because my phone is of the elderly variety.)
Cook time and the amount of cheese were really the only thing I needed to look up.
You may recall that The Daughter is a huge fan of alfredo sauce, which I have always likened to glue.
I have tried several from scratch and she has loved them all.
This is not exactly that, but it does thicken surprisingly well and coats the pasta better than you might expect from the ingredient list.
It takes less than 5 minutes to prepare for the slow cooker, and then just the time it takes to boil pasta at the end.
It’s a great lazy weekend recipe and makes a ton, so there is plenty for a large group or leftovers.
Add salad and rolls and you have a great meal, with no effort and very little cleanup.
It’s not exactly brats or wings, but it would be a delicious way to celebrate the Pokes opening the season at 5 p.m., on Saturday (CBS Sports Network from Reno). Finally ... he always sings!
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
(adapted from Kitchen Fun with My 3 Sons)
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (fresh or frozen)*
- 1 bottle (2 cups) Olive Garden brand Italian dressing
- 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided**
- 1 block (8 ounces) cream cheese
- Black pepper
- Tube or corkscrew pasta (1 package)
*Place enough chicken breasts in bottom of slow cooker so they are touching but not completely overlapping. (My large oval 6-quart fit four frozen perfectly).
Pour salad dressing over. (Note: Olive Garden brand has a trademark lemony tang. If you prefer another Italian dressing, use it).
**Pour over 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese. (Note: I almost always prefer “real” shredded to the stuff in a green can, but in this recipe, the green can works better).
Sprinkle generously with black pepper.
Place brick of cream cheese on top and turn to High. Cook for 4 hours on High or 6 to 8 on Low, until chicken shreds easily.
Thirty minutes before serving, boil pasta and shred chicken with two forks.
Add hot, drained pasta and the other 1/4 cup of Parmesan. Stir well but gently and serve. Makes a ton.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
