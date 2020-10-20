Cookin' with Sal: This one works

I love Facebook to see pictures of my girls, and the grand babies of my friends.

I don’t love it for politics and unverified “news.”

And lately, I’ve been captivated by the delicious looking and easy sounding recipes.

With hundreds and hundreds of cookbooks in my teeny tiny house and any recipe I could think to look up on the World Wide Web, it seems like overkill.

But it’s not.

So with no oven still, I was interested when I saw several share this over the last couple of weeks.

It looked ridiculously simple and I really didn’t need to watch the video. (I rarely watch videos because my phone is of the elderly variety.)

Cook time and the amount of cheese were really the only thing I needed to look up.

You may recall that The Daughter is a huge fan of alfredo sauce, which I have always likened to glue.

I have tried several from scratch and she has loved them all.

This is not exactly that, but it does thicken surprisingly well and coats the pasta better than you might expect from the ingredient list.