Cookin' with Sal:Three more to keep

After all of these years, 24 to be exact, I still get weekly phone calls from readers who need copies of recipes. Got one just last week from a gal who cut out a fruit salad recipe, took it to the store, bought all the ingredients, but left the recipe in the shopping cart. Before she called me, she even called the store to see if they'd found the scrap of newsprint in the cart.

In time, those calls would have stopped since my recipe sharing is stopping. But I worry about you in the meantime.

Here, then, are the three most requested repeat recipes in the last 24 years. For goodness sake, please use a meat thermometer to cook your prime so I am not accused in absentia of ruining your expensive cut of meat. By now you know that many I feed at my table like theirs close to what the cow provides, the friend gets the cut closest to the end, and mine goes in the microwave until it's deliciously prime jerky.

The corn and Christmas Eve chowder are far less complicated and every bit as wonderful.

Do not be afraid in the kitchen. Recipes are guidelines, not commandments. Every one of you can cook, you just can't get so nervous that you grab the salt shaker instead of the sugar canister.

Thanks for your friendship while reading. It means more than you will ever know.