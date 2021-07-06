Cookin' with Sal:Three more to keep

After all of these years, 24 to be exact, I still get weekly phone calls from readers who need copies of recipes. Got one just last week from a gal who cut out a fruit salad recipe, took it to the store, bought all the ingredients, but left the recipe in the shopping cart. Before she called me, she even called the store to see if they'd found the scrap of newsprint in the cart.
In time, those calls would have stopped since my recipe sharing is stopping. But I worry about you in the meantime.
Here, then, are the three most requested repeat recipes in the last 24 years. For goodness sake, please use a meat thermometer to cook your prime so I am not accused in absentia of ruining your expensive cut of meat. By now you know that many I feed at my table like theirs close to what the cow provides, the friend gets the cut closest to the end, and mine goes in the microwave until it's deliciously prime jerky.
The corn and Christmas Eve chowder are far less complicated and every bit as wonderful.
Do not be afraid in the kitchen. Recipes are guidelines, not commandments. Every one of you can cook, you just can't get so nervous that you grab the salt shaker instead of the sugar canister.
Thanks for your friendship while reading. It means more than you will ever know.
Perfect Prime Rib Roast
(Sal's tweaked version)
- 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 3 teaspoons garlic salt
- 3 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 3 teaspoons coarsely ground pepper
- 1 boneless beef rib roast (8 to 9 pounds)
In a small bowl, combine the first four ingredients; rub over the roast. Place in a large resealable plastic bag; seal bag and place in shallow pan or tray just in case it leaks; and refrigerate overnight, turning often.
Place roast fat side up in a large roasting pan; pour marinade from bag over roast. Tent with foil. Use meat thermometer to check desired doneness. Roast at 450 degrees for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350. Uncover and roast 3-1/2 hours more for rare (140 degrees) or longer until meat reaches desired doneness (medium, 160; well-done, 170). Let stand covered for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing. Yield: 8 servings or more, depending on size of serving.
(Recipe adapted by Sal from "Taste of Home's Holiday & Celebrations Cookbook 2002," Reiman Publications)
Alcova’s Favorite Frozen Sweet Corn
- 36 ears of sweet corn or 18 cups, cut
- 1 pound of butter (do not substitute)
- 1 pint of half-and-half
Cut raw corn from cob and put into large roasting pan. Melt butter into half-and-half. Pour over corn and mix well to coat. Place in oven. Do not cover. Stir every 15 minutes for 1 hour. Cool well. Bag and freeze. Do not keep more than 6 months in freezer.
(Recipe courtesy of Kay Eichorn and Bonnie Ladd in “Country Corn Cookin’,” Alcova, Wyoming)
Sal’s Christmas Eve Chowder
- 4 cans condensed cream soup (I use two cream of potato, 1 New England clam chowder and 1 cream of celery), undiluted
- 2 soup cans whole milk
- 2 cups finely chopped celery
- 1 can whole kernel corn, drained, or 16 ounces fresh corn kernels
- Lots of salt and pepper
- 1 package frozen tiny salad shrimp, thaw as directed
Saute celery in melted butter until nearly tender. While that’s sizzling, add four cans soup to large slow cooker. Whisk well to blend. Add two soup cans of milk. Add celery and drained corn to slow cooker. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook on low for three to four hours. If soup is too thick, add more milk, but you want it to be thick like chowder. About 30 minutes before serving, add shrimp. Continue cooking until shrimp is heated through and chowder is hot. Serve with oyster crackers and baked ham sandwiches on Christmas Eve -- or any time!
(Recipe from Sal)
