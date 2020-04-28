Cookin' with Sal: Time for fiesta at home

Constant Readers know that I love May entertaining. Even more now that the family includes a 5-year-old and a son-in-law with May birthdays. Add in Cinco de Mayo and it’s a perfect recipe for a party.
Unlike some families who continue to gather, ours has not. The last time we were together was for a March 1 birthday. That’s a long, long time.
The list of things we will celebrate when we are together again grows by the day — will they want corned beef and cabbage in July or ham and deviled eggs in August? Will Big Mama’s birthday even be celebrated with anyone besides the dog? I don’t have the answers, but I do know that we cannot stop living.
And that life to me is my family.
I’ve seen large families who are already planning to celebrate all of the missed birthdays at one time, and I think that is a great idea. What a party that would be.
Here’s a yummy recipe that is perfect to accompany margarita sipping and patio sitting, now or whenever. Add in a couple of strings of pretty lights and you’re set.
Here’s wishing us all a better May. We certainly deserve it.
Taco Crunch Ring
(as seen on YouTube)
10 flour tortillas
1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 pound ground beef
1 large white onion, diced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 jalapeno, diced
2 tablespoons cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 lime
1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese (you can also substitute fiesta blend or Mexican style cheese)
1 cup tortilla chips
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and heat a large pan over medium heat. Stack 10 tortillas on top of one another and cut the stack into 4 equal sections.
Spray a bundt pan with cooking spray and line the pan with tortilla strips, overlapping slightly to cover bottom and up sides of pan.
Spread half of the cheddar cheese around the pan.
Add the ground beef, vegetables, and seasonings to the heated pan and cook for about 5 to 10 minutes. Squeeze the lime juice over the beef mixture.
Let the beef mixture cool a bit and then distribute half of it on top of the cheddar cheese. Top with a layer of tortilla strips.
Then add the remaining layers in the following order: mozzarella cheese, tortilla chips, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, beef mixture, mozzarella cheese, and the remaining tortilla strips. (You want them solid on the top layer because this becomes the bottom of the finished recipe.) Cook for 45 minutes. Let cool slightly.
Carefully flip onto large plate and cut into slices with serrated knife. Serve with salsa for dipping.
(Recipe credit to scrumdiddlyumptious)
