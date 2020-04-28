You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cookin' with Sal: Time for fiesta at home
View Comments
Cookin’ with Sal

Cookin' with Sal: Time for fiesta at home

{{featured_button_text}}

Constant Readers know that I love May entertaining. Even more now that the family includes a 5-year-old and a son-in-law with May birthdays. Add in Cinco de Mayo and it’s a perfect recipe for a party.

Unlike some families who continue to gather, ours has not. The last time we were together was for a March 1 birthday. That’s a long, long time.

The list of things we will celebrate when we are together again grows by the day — will they want corned beef and cabbage in July or ham and deviled eggs in August? Will Big Mama’s birthday even be celebrated with anyone besides the dog? I don’t have the answers, but I do know that we cannot stop living.

And that life to me is my family.

I’ve seen large families who are already planning to celebrate all of the missed birthdays at one time, and I think that is a great idea. What a party that would be.

Here’s a yummy recipe that is perfect to accompany margarita sipping and patio sitting, now or whenever. Add in a couple of strings of pretty lights and you’re set.

Here’s wishing us all a better May. We certainly deserve it.

Taco Crunch Ring

(as seen on YouTube)

10 flour tortillas

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 pound ground beef

1 large white onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeno, diced

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 lime

1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese (you can also substitute fiesta blend or Mexican style cheese)

1 cup tortilla chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and heat a large pan over medium heat. Stack 10 tortillas on top of one another and cut the stack into 4 equal sections.

Spray a bundt pan with cooking spray and line the pan with tortilla strips, overlapping slightly to cover bottom and up sides of pan.

Spread half of the cheddar cheese around the pan.

Add the ground beef, vegetables, and seasonings to the heated pan and cook for about 5 to 10 minutes. Squeeze the lime juice over the beef mixture.

Let the beef mixture cool a bit and then distribute half of it on top of the cheddar cheese. Top with a layer of tortilla strips.

Then add the remaining layers in the following order: mozzarella cheese, tortilla chips, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, beef mixture, mozzarella cheese, and the remaining tortilla strips. (You want them solid on the top layer because this becomes the bottom of the finished recipe.) Cook for 45 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Carefully flip onto large plate and cut into slices with serrated knife. Serve with salsa for dipping.

(Recipe credit to scrumdiddlyumptious)

Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cookin' with Sal: Here's to mom teachers
Dining

Cookin' with Sal: Here's to mom teachers

May I present the miracle of canned biscuits. Behold two recipes, which can serve as hot lunch, snack or dinner. I can’t send you a bottle of wine or a thing of bath bombs or a lifetime subscription to Netflix, so it’s the least I can do.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News