Cookin' with Sal: Time for fiesta at home

Constant Readers know that I love May entertaining. Even more now that the family includes a 5-year-old and a son-in-law with May birthdays. Add in Cinco de Mayo and it’s a perfect recipe for a party.

Unlike some families who continue to gather, ours has not. The last time we were together was for a March 1 birthday. That’s a long, long time.

The list of things we will celebrate when we are together again grows by the day — will they want corned beef and cabbage in July or ham and deviled eggs in August? Will Big Mama’s birthday even be celebrated with anyone besides the dog? I don’t have the answers, but I do know that we cannot stop living.

And that life to me is my family.

I’ve seen large families who are already planning to celebrate all of the missed birthdays at one time, and I think that is a great idea. What a party that would be.

Here’s a yummy recipe that is perfect to accompany margarita sipping and patio sitting, now or whenever. Add in a couple of strings of pretty lights and you’re set.

Here’s wishing us all a better May. We certainly deserve it.

Taco Crunch Ring

(as seen on YouTube)