Cookin' with Sal: Updated comfort food classics

Family time at meal time is about processing the day's good and not so good happenings.

It's about getting advice when things don't go so well, and about celebrating the little victories that might have happened since breakfast.

In the olden days, it was also a time to make plans, to go over the calendar, to look forward to weekend getaways and getting together with friends.

But always, then and now, family meal time has been about the food.

Here are a couple of remade classics that you might want to try.

If you can't bring yourself to cook, I get it. Truly. And then takeout becomes a lifesaver.

But these go together quickly -- can be made ahead or even frozen before baking -- and will be just the thing for those conversations -- fun and not so fun sometimes.

Meat & Pepper Cornbread