Cookin' with Sal: Updated comfort food classics

Family time at meal time is about processing the day's good and not so good happenings.
It's about getting advice when things don't go so well, and about celebrating the little victories that might have happened since breakfast.
In the olden days, it was also a time to make plans, to go over the calendar, to look forward to weekend getaways and getting together with friends.
But always, then and now, family meal time has been about the food.
Here are a couple of remade classics that you might want to try.
If you can't bring yourself to cook, I get it. Truly. And then takeout becomes a lifesaver.
But these go together quickly -- can be made ahead or even frozen before baking -- and will be just the thing for those conversations -- fun and not so fun sometimes.
Meat & Pepper Cornbread
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup chopped green pepper
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce
- 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup cornmeal
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/4 cup canola oil
In a 10-inch cast iron or other ovenproof skillet, lightly brown ground beef, green pepper and onion; drain. Add the tomato sauce, chili powder, salt and pepper; simmer 10 to 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine dry ingredients. Combine egg, milk and oil; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Pour over beef mixture.
Bake at 400 until golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve in skillet, or cool briefly, then run a knife around edge of skillet and invert on a serving plate; cut into wedges. Serves 6.
Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese
- 3 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup 2 percent milk
- 1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 3/4 cup ranch salad dressing
- 1 cup coarsely chopped cooked chicken
Topping:
- 1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
Preheat oven to 350. In a 6-quart stockpot, cook macaroni according to the package directions for al dente; drain and return to pot.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil; stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in cheeses until blended. Stir in dressing.
Add chicken and sauce to macaroni, tossing to combine. Transfer to a greased 13 by 9-inch baking dish.
Toss the bread crumbs with melted butter; sprinkle over macaroni. Top with bacon. Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Sprinkle with parsley.
Freeze option: Prepare recipe as directed, increasing milk to 1-1/3 cups. Cool unbaked casserole; cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350. Cover casserole with foil; bake for 30 minutes. Uncover; continue baking as directed or until heated through and for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165 degrees. Serves 8.
(Recipes from "Most Requested Comfort Foods," 2021)
