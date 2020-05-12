Cookin' with Sal: Vegetable main dishes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It may be true that we paid just shy of $7 a pound for ground beef last week. In Wyoming. At a local grocery store.

That will not be happening with any form of regularity.

The freezers at the homestead are stuffed and stocked, the result of panic buying with full paychecks.

But when meat is included in the menu seven days a week, even that won’t last forever.

So let’s think about this. As practicing Catholics, we don’t eat meat for consecutive Fridays during Lent.

Health experts have been extolling “Meatless Mondays,” for awhile now. Living in the heart of beef country and cooking for someone whose idea of a vegetable is a potato and salad is potato salad, I will admit that Meatless Mondays have not been a thing for us. That may change.

If, because you want to or you’re forced to, vegetables are becoming a larger part of your meal planning, here are a couple of ideas.

They come from the timeless and always helpful “Cent$ible Nutrition,” cookbook, a product of the University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are offered by extension offices throughout the state for low-income families to learn to eat better for less.