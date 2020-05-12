Cookin' with Sal: Vegetable main dishes

It may be true that we paid just shy of $7 a pound for ground beef last week. In Wyoming. At a local grocery store.
That will not be happening with any form of regularity.
The freezers at the homestead are stuffed and stocked, the result of panic buying with full paychecks.
But when meat is included in the menu seven days a week, even that won’t last forever.
So let’s think about this. As practicing Catholics, we don’t eat meat for consecutive Fridays during Lent.
Health experts have been extolling “Meatless Mondays,” for awhile now. Living in the heart of beef country and cooking for someone whose idea of a vegetable is a potato and salad is potato salad, I will admit that Meatless Mondays have not been a thing for us. That may change.
If, because you want to or you’re forced to, vegetables are becoming a larger part of your meal planning, here are a couple of ideas.
They come from the timeless and always helpful “Cent$ible Nutrition,” cookbook, a product of the University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are offered by extension offices throughout the state for low-income families to learn to eat better for less.
Of course, if you have an extra half-pound of ground beef or ground turkey, you could brown it and add to either of these recipes.
Basic Vegetable Soup
- 4-1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, crushed
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 10-ounce package frozen mixed vegetables (2 cups)
- 1 16-ounce can tomatoes, chopped
In large saucepan, mix broth, onion, basil, oregano, bay leaf and pepper.
Stir in mixed vegetables but not tomatoes.
Bring to boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 6 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender crisp. Discard bay leaf.
Stir in undrained tomatoes. Heat through. Serve hot. Makes 8 servings.
Cheese-Stuffed Green Peppers
- 6 large green peppers
- 2 quarts boiling water
- 1-1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2-1/2 cups cooked rice, brown or white
- 1 egg
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 cup fine, dry bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
Halve peppers lengthwise; remove stems, seeds and membranes.
Dip pepper halves in boiling water for 5 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towels.
Place pepper halves in a 9- by 13-inch baking pan. Add 1 cup hot water or enough water to fill 1/2 inch in bottom of pan.
Mix cheese, rice, egg and black pepper. Fill pepper halves with mixture.
Mix bread crumbs and oil in small bowl. Sprinkle over top of peppers.
Bake at 325 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until topping is browned. Serves 12.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!