Cookin' with Sal: You know what week it is

If it’s after the 4th of July and not yet August, then it’s lemon week.
Again.
Thank goodness.
Happy to have once again made it to mid July, I will say that these weeks are becoming more, not less, important as they appear.
“Too old for birthdays,” is not something I understand.
Rather, I just feel incredibly blessed to be seeing another one, to still have my mom call and sing “Happy Birthday,” to still have friends with whom to lift a glass and kids and grandkids with whom to share dinner and a piece of cake.
These last few months have been awful, but it’s in the awful sometimes that we appreciate all that we have.
And for that I will never stop being grateful.
This creation combines two of God’s most perfect things — lemon and cheesecake.
And it is a complete pain.
And the oven will have to be on.
But if I make birthday cakes for others throughout the year, I might as well make one for me.
Hope you try it for someone you love — and especially if it’s for yourself.
Lemon Cheesecake
Crust:
2¼ cups vanilla wafer crumbs
½ cup salted butter, melted
3 tablespoons sugar
Cheesecake:
24 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest
4 large eggs, room temperature
Lemon Curd:
6 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
º cup sugar
6 large egg yolks
Whipped Cream:
¾ cup heavy whipping cream, cold
6 tablespoons powdered sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Crust:
Preheat oven to 325. Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper in the bottom and grease the sides.
Mix together the crust ingredients until well combined and press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the springform pan.
Bake the crust for 10 minutes, then set aside to cool.
Cover the outsides of the pan with aluminum foil to prepare it for a water bath. Set prepared pan aside.
Filling:
Reduce oven temperature to 300.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and flour on low speed until well combined and smooth. Be sure to use low speed to reduce the amount of air added to the batter, which can cause cracks. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.
Add the sour cream, lemon juice and lemon zest and mix on low speed until well combined.
Add eggs one at a time, mixing slowly to combine. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to make sure everything is well combined.
Pour the cheesecake batter into the crust and spread evenly.
Place the springform pan inside another larger pan. Fill the outside pan with enough warm water to about halfway up the sides of the springform pan. The water should not go above the top edge of aluminum foil on the springform pan.
Bake the cheesecake for 65 minutes.
Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake in the oven with the door closed for 15 minutes. This cooling process helps the cheesecake cool slowly to prevent cracks.
Remove from oven and let sit on the counter for 15 minutes, then remove the pan from the water bath and remove aluminum foil. Refrigerate cheesecake until completely cooled and firm, 6 to 7 hours.
Lemon Curd:
While the cheesecake cools, make the lemon curd. Combine all ingredients in a double boiler, or in a metal bowl over a pot of simmering water. Do not boil the water or the heat will be too hot. Occasionally lift the bowl off the pot to release the steam.
Heat while whisking constantly until the mixture thickens and reaches 160. Refrigerate until cool and thickened.
To finish:
When the cheesecake is cool and firm, remove from the springform pan and set on a serving plate.
To make the whipped cream, add heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract to a mixing bowl fitted with the whisk attachment and whip until stiff and peaks form.
Pipe swirls of whipped cream around the edge of the cheesecake.
Spread the lemon curd in an even layer on top of the cheesecake.
Refrigerate cheesecake until ready to serve. Cheesecake is best for 2 to 3 days.
(Recipe from lifelovesugar.com)
