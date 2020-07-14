Cookin' with Sal: You know what week it is

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If it’s after the 4th of July and not yet August, then it’s lemon week.

Again.

Thank goodness.

Happy to have once again made it to mid July, I will say that these weeks are becoming more, not less, important as they appear.

“Too old for birthdays,” is not something I understand.

Rather, I just feel incredibly blessed to be seeing another one, to still have my mom call and sing “Happy Birthday,” to still have friends with whom to lift a glass and kids and grandkids with whom to share dinner and a piece of cake.

These last few months have been awful, but it’s in the awful sometimes that we appreciate all that we have.

And for that I will never stop being grateful.

This creation combines two of God’s most perfect things — lemon and cheesecake.

And it is a complete pain.

And the oven will have to be on.

But if I make birthday cakes for others throughout the year, I might as well make one for me.