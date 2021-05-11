Desserts for spring

Spring heading to summer, while busy, sometimes begs for fresher and lighter foods, even in the dessert zone.

Sure, chocolate always, always is the right choice, but so are berries and — wait for it — citrus.

Known for my love of lemon, I’ve recently become addicted to a cookie box subscription that bakes from frozen in less than 15 minutes. The selling point was that you could take out “one or two,” for that little sweet fresh baked treat before bed.

In reality what happens is between clearing the table and cleaning the kitchen after dinner, I throw a whole pan in the oven. Then, when we settle in for our old people TV viewing, the cookies are already out of the oven, warm and inviting. And there is currently a lemon offering in the cookie box that is heavenly.

But I digress.

Here are a couple of recipes that you can make yourself and scream spring.

Either is perfect for that spring social event — bridal shower, graduation open house or wedding brunch.

Lemon Lover’s Pound Cake

1 cup butter, softened

3 cups sugar

6 large eggs, room temperature