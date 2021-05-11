Desserts for spring

Spring heading to summer, while busy, sometimes begs for fresher and lighter foods, even in the dessert zone.
Sure, chocolate always, always is the right choice, but so are berries and — wait for it — citrus.
Known for my love of lemon, I’ve recently become addicted to a cookie box subscription that bakes from frozen in less than 15 minutes. The selling point was that you could take out “one or two,” for that little sweet fresh baked treat before bed.
In reality what happens is between clearing the table and cleaning the kitchen after dinner, I throw a whole pan in the oven. Then, when we settle in for our old people TV viewing, the cookies are already out of the oven, warm and inviting. And there is currently a lemon offering in the cookie box that is heavenly.
But I digress.
Here are a couple of recipes that you can make yourself and scream spring.
Either is perfect for that spring social event — bridal shower, graduation open house or wedding brunch.
Lemon Lover’s Pound Cake
1 cup butter, softened
3 cups sugar
6 large eggs, room temperature
5 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon lemon extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1-1/4 cups sour cream
Icing:
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons butter, softened
2-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in lemon juice, zest and extract. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with sour cream. Beat just until combined.
Pour into a greased and floured 10-inch fluted tube pan. Bake at 350 for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan to a wire rack to cool completely.
For icing, in a small bowl, beat the sour cream and butter until smooth. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar. Beat in lemon juice and zest. Drizzle over the cake. If desired, add additional grated lemon zest. Store in the refrigerator. Serves 12.
Strawberry Trifle
1 cup cold whole milk
1 cup sour cream
1 package (3.4 ounces instant vanilla pudding mix
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped
1 tablespoon orange liqueur (optional)
8 cups cubed angel food cake
4 cups sliced fresh strawberries
In a large bowl, beat the milk, sour cream, pudding mix, orange zest and orange liqueur if using on low speed until thickened. Fold in whipped whipping cream.
Place half of the cake cubes in a 3-quart glass bowl. Arrange a third of the strawberries around sides of bowl and over cake; top with half of the pudding mixture. Repeat layers once. Top with remaining berries. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving. Serves 10.
(Recipes from tasteofhome.com)
