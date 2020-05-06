LiveBest: Asian sesame chicken salad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Are trips to the store still a covert operation for you? Masked and armed with a grocery list, I’m a woman on a mission: get in, get out. Focused, formulated, fast.

To make fewer shopping trips, I’m buying foods that last. Foods to freeze. Foods to stash in the cupboard. Foods that keep.

With fruit, that means more apples, oranges, grapefruit, and frozen fruit. Bananas and fresh berries, get eaten sooner.

In the vegetable department, sweet potatoes, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, potatoes, grape tomatoes, carrots, peppers, and onions are sturdy friends. Most of these tend to have less water, so last longer. Cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots store in the fridge crisper drawer with the lever closed to keep moisture in. Best to store potatoes in a cool, dark place, such as an unheated pantry or basement. The colder fridge temperature increases the sugar content, which changes the flavor.

Sweet onions, such as Vidalia and Texas Sweet have more moisture in them so don’t keep as long as yellow and red onions. Keep potatoes and onions separate. They each release gases that cause the other to ripen.