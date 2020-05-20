LiveBest: Asparagus mushroom pasta

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not everyday I find dinner in the yard. But this day, my asparagus plant surprised me with stalks that seemed to appear overnight.

I was ready for a spring meal and asparagus is a spring vegetable. Find it now at the grocery store. Look for firm, straight stalks with tightly closed tips. Dry, yellowing, or tips that are separated indicate the asparagus is older. Thickness doesn’t matter as much as freshness. Plan to eat it within a day or two of purchase. Store in the refrigerator. Asparagus grows in sandy soil, so when I’m ready to cook, I soak mine for a few minutes in water to help rinse the grit.

Asparagus is a quick cook veg. Steam for just 4 to 5 minutes, until the spears bend slightly when you hold them in the middle. Or add them near the end of cooking like in the recipe below where I paired asparagus with mushrooms.

When shopping for mushrooms, look for those that are firm and fresh. Soft spots, wet, or shriveling are signs of age. If the underside gills of white or button mushrooms are showing, the mushrooms are old. S’rooms don’t keep long. At home, store in the fridge and plan to use within a week.