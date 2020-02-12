LiveBest: Can you hear me now?

Despite the regular calls to eat better, a recent report card on the American diet shows we’re not listening.
Recent findings published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at diet trends over the past 18 years. We’re filling our plates with low-quality carbohydrates refined grains, starchy vegetables, and added sugars. Not broccoli and fish and beans and oranges.
Making healthier choices can seem overwhelming and I don’t think you should need a PhD to eat well.
Even simple things you can do in less than five minutes can help you answer the call on healthier eating.
Produce power
Fruits and vegetables are superheroes! All are good, but dark green, purple, red, and orange are particularly strong choices. The plant compounds that protect the plants from their enemies in turn protect us from some of ours such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and brain deterioration.
Move your fruits and veggies to the front of your fridge
You are much more likely to eat what you see first in your pantry or refrigerator, so position healthier foods there. A clear container helps even more. Carrots and hummus, anyone?
Go fish
The Omega-3 fats in salmon and other oily fish offer protection against heart attack, stroke, cancer, and inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Research suggests that people who eat more fish have lower risk of depression than those who eat the least. It could be that the omega-3s increase blood flow, which may help with mood and depression. Enjoying a couple of servings of fish per week is a simple way to boost those types of fats.
Focus on fiber
Fiber is found in plant foods such as beans, seeds, nuts, whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Look at the Nutrition Facts panel on food labels. Three grams are a good source of fiber and 5 grams is an excellent source. Women should aim for 25 grams of fiber per day, while men should target 38 grams. As you increase fiber, be sure to drink more to help keep things moving. Dietary fiber is similar to a new sponge; it needs water to plump up and pass smoothly.
Get cooking
If I were Queen, I would make Family and Consumer Science, you may know it as Home Economics, a required class for my subjects. Basic cooking skills are one of the best ways to be master of your universe. That’s why I teach online cooking classes. Building your cooking chops may begin with pouring cereal, but it’s not too hard to ramp up your game. Even with limited skills and time, wholesome, nourishing food is just a few minutes away. With dark green and red vegetables, whole-grain quinoa, and beans this quick-cook Mediterranean Power Bowl delivers healthy dividends by the forkful. Quinoa cooks in 15 minutes, but you can buy it precooked. And those beans will help you reach your fiber goal.
Mediterranean Power Bowl
1 large cucumber, divided
2 cups plain yogurt
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or ½ teaspoon dried dill
2 tablespoon fresh mint or parsley, chopped (optional)
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup quinoa
5-10-ounces arugula, baby spinach or kale
1 can white beans, drained
½ red pepper, diced
¼ cup Kalamata olives, sliced
¼ cup feta cheese, diced
In small saucepan, bring 1½ cups water and quinoa to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 15 minutes. Remove lid, fluff with fork.
To make dressing, shred half the unpeeled cucumber with large holes of grater or food processor. Using a clean towel or paper towels, scoop shredded cucumber into towel and squeeze over sink. In bowl, stir cucumber, yogurt, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, dill, parsley, and salt together. Set aside.
Assemble bowl. Greens, quinoa, beans, red pepper, remaining cucumber (diced), olives, feta. Drizzle dressing over top.
Recipe Source: Judy Barbe, www.LiveBest.info
Judy Barbe is a registered dietitian, speaker and author of “Your 6-Week Guide to LiveBest: Simple Solutions for Fresh Food & Well-Being.” Visit her website www.LiveBest.info for every day food solutions.