LiveBest: Caramelized Grapes Salmon Salad

Did you and your cousin ever see how many grapes you could stuff in your mouth?

Uh, neither did I.

No matter your age, plucking grapes off the stem and popping them in our mouths, one-by-one, is one of the easiest snacks.

When you shop for grapes, look for fresh, flexible stems and plump grapes. If you see a powdery-white coating on the grapes, don’t be alarmed. That natural occurring substance protects grapes from moisture loss and decay. At home, store grapes unwashed, in a plastic bag, in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. Rinse well under cool running water, pat dry.

Grapes may be frozen. No need to remove the stems, just put them in an air-tight container and freeze. These icy little orbs are a refreshing snack, but they can also be used for cooking, like in this recipe.

In this recipe I use red, dark purple, or black because they are richer in nutrients. The grapes are cooked until they get soft and jammy. This doesn’t take long and it makes a scrumptious sauce.

And more than tasty, the phytonutrients in grapes help fight inflammation and are anticarcinogenic. The salmon is rich in heart and brain boosting fats. Like grapes, the compounds in spinach, arugula or kale are packed with health promoting benefits.