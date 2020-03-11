LiveBest: Caramelized Grapes Salmon Salad

Did you and your cousin ever see how many grapes you could stuff in your mouth?
Uh, neither did I.
No matter your age, plucking grapes off the stem and popping them in our mouths, one-by-one, is one of the easiest snacks.
When you shop for grapes, look for fresh, flexible stems and plump grapes. If you see a powdery-white coating on the grapes, don’t be alarmed. That natural occurring substance protects grapes from moisture loss and decay. At home, store grapes unwashed, in a plastic bag, in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. Rinse well under cool running water, pat dry.
Grapes may be frozen. No need to remove the stems, just put them in an air-tight container and freeze. These icy little orbs are a refreshing snack, but they can also be used for cooking, like in this recipe.
In this recipe I use red, dark purple, or black because they are richer in nutrients. The grapes are cooked until they get soft and jammy. This doesn’t take long and it makes a scrumptious sauce.
And more than tasty, the phytonutrients in grapes help fight inflammation and are anticarcinogenic. The salmon is rich in heart and brain boosting fats. Like grapes, the compounds in spinach, arugula or kale are packed with health promoting benefits.
Besides all the nourishing foods, this easy recipe is ready in less than 30 minutes so is great for a busy night, but it’s sophisticated enough to serve to guests.
Skillet Salmon with Caramelized Grapes
1 pound red grapes, stems removed
2 salmon fillet, 4-6 ounces each
5-ounce package baby spinach, arugula, baby kale, about 4 cups
vinaigrette, purchased or make your own
Vinaigrette
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or lemon juice
¼ teaspoon salt
few grinds of freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, vinegar or lemon juice, salt and pepper. Continue to whisk and gradually pour in oil.
In a large skillet, over medium-high heat cook grapes. Poke a few grapes with a knife tip to break skin and allow juice to release. Cover with lid and cook for about 15 minutes, stir. Remove lid, cook 2-5 minutes until grapes are jammy and thickened. They should hold their shape, but be soft and juices reduced. Remove grapes to bowl, set aside.
Reduce heat to medium. Place salmon skin side up in skillet in grape residue. Cook 3-4 minutes, flip salmon. If necessary, add a tablespoon of water to prevent grape juice from burning. Add grapes back to skillet with fish to warm through.
To serve, place equal amount of greens on plate, top with salmon. Spoon grapes over salmon and drizzle Dijon vinaigrette over all. Sprinkle coarse salt over.
Serves 2
Recipe Source: Judy Barbe, www.LiveBest.info
Judy Barbe is a registered dietitian, speaker and author.